  • Monday, December 7, 2020
Monday, 7 December 2020, 13:23 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
SPARX Group Establishes the Japan Monozukuri Mirai Fund

TOKYO, Dec 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (TSE1: 8739) has announced the establishment of the Japan Monozukuri Mirai Fund, based on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Toyota Motor Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., which was signed in November 2020.

The Fund will invest in Japanese monozukuri (manufacturing) companies with superior technology, human resources, and services to maintain Japan's advanced technology and skills and develop its future monozukuri capabilities. The Fund will also support these firms in implementing the Toyota Production System (TPS) and formulating management strategies. The Fund aims to contribute to society by developing Japanese monozukuri through its portfolio companies' sustainable growth.

Managed by general partner (GP) SPARX, the Japan Monozukuri Mirai Fund began operations in December with its initial total capital of JPY 12.3 billion financed through contributions from its limited partners (LPs). By October 31, 2021, the goal is to have gathered a total of JPY 20 billion in capital through additional contributions from investors that endorse the new Fund's objectives.



