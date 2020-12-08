Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 08:01 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Qualcomm and NTT DOCOMO Enable World's First Commercialization of 5G Sub-6 GHz Carrier Aggregation in Japan
DOCOMO Now Delivering Transformative Mobile Experiences and Multi-Gigabit 5G Speeds

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and NTT DOCOMO, INC. today announced they have together enabled the world's first commercialization of 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation (sub6-CA) in Japan, effective immediately, to bring multi-gigabit mobile experiences to DOCOMO customers. Deployment of 5G carrier aggregation, a critical capability in 5G specifications, is enabling customers to now enjoy improved performance on DOCOMO's rapidly expanding 5G network.

Using DOCOMO's new 5G network and select devices powered by the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, customers can now enjoy mobile download speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps - the fastest speeds available in Japan. This level of service is achieved through 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation, which combines a 100 MHz carrier in band n78 and a 100 MHz carrier in band n79 to boost 5G performance and network capacity using DOCOMO's diverse spectrum assets.

The deployment of 5G Sub6-CA, along with 5G mmWave 28 GHz band that DOCOMO began operating commercially in September, will unleash the full potential of 5G and enable accelerated deployment of DOCOMO's 5G service areas.

"It is a pleasure to continue our work with DOCOMO to advance and accelerate 5G technology throughout Japan," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By providing access to breakthrough technologies like 5G carrier aggregation, we are enabling consumers and companies throughout Japan to access faster connectivity, enhanced capacity and better reliability."

"In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are pleased to begin delivering this advanced and groundbreaking mobile technology to our customers nationwide," said Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NTT DOCOMO. "DOCOMO subscribers can now enjoy superior 5G service together with exciting mobile experiences. Moreover, by establishing a new standard of possibility for the industry, we are proud to help initiate a new era of connectivity in Japan."

For more about DOCOMO devices that support 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation and 5G mmWave, please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/product/.



