Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 15:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
MC Signs Rolling Stock Contracts with Myanma Railways

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has signed two contracts with Myanmar's state-run railway, Myanma Railways to deliver it new units of rolling stock. The first is for 66 cars that will be used in the Yangon Circular Railway (YCR) Project, and the second is for 180 cars that will be used in the Yangon-Mandalay Railway (YM) Project.


Railway Car


The total cost of both projects is approximately 69 billion yen, which will be covered by an international-yen-loan agreement between the governments of Japan and Myanmar. The cars, which will include Japanese components and equipment, will be built by Spain's largest manufacturer of rolling stock, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. They will be delivered to Myanmar in stages between 2023 and 2025.

The YCR Project is part of the overall plan to upgrade and modernize the Yangon Circular Railway. The cars delivered by MC will run on the approximately 46 kilometers of track that loop around central Yangon, Myanmar's largest commercial metropolis. At present, it takes a train roughly 170 minutes to complete the loop, but the modernization plan should cut that to about 110 minutes.

The YM Project is part of Phase 2 of the work being done to improve the Yangon-Mandalay Railway Line. The cars delivered by MC will run on the approximately 620 kilometers of track that connect Yangon to Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay by way of the country's capital, Naypyidaw. The improvements to the line will almost halve the current 15-hour journey, cutting it to roughly eight hours.

MC welcomes this opportunity to leverage its experience and know-how in international rail projects to help upgrade public transportation in Myanmar. By assisting with work to provide citizens with more convenient mobility solutions, MC is doing its part to accelerate economic development in the Southeast Asian country. Furthermore, by backing exports of high-quality infrastructure systems and proactively engaging in railway projects, the Japanese government is also striving to better the region's quality of life and address the challenges that face it, including traffic congestion.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation
Nov 24, 2020 13:15 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Contract with Egyptian Government for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4
Oct 30, 2020 23:10 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail and Mitsubishi Corp to Deliver Metro de Panama Line 3 worth JPY 92.0 Billion
Oct 28, 2020 09:30 HKT/SGT
Trials of Jointly Developed Compact LNG Filling System to Commence in Hokkaido
Oct 27, 2020 11:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New TradeWaltz Platform
Oct 1, 2020 09:09 HKT/SGT
MC Commences Feasibility Study on Biometric Authentication Platform in Turkey
Sept 23, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Use of CO2 in Concrete / Partnership with Blue Planet Systems Corporation
Sept 15, 2020 08:41 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Surbana Jurong Joint Venture to Form Partnership with SinarMas Land to Advance Smart, Sustainable Transit-Oriented Developments in Indonesia
Aug 13, 2020 14:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 2020
Aug 11, 2020 08:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Commercial Operations Commence at Cameron LNG
Aug 6, 2020 12:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Trials of "KnowRoute", AI-Controlled On-Demand Bus Service to Commence in Shiojiri City, Nagano Prefecture
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       