SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bityard has been granted two crypto financial licenses by the Estonia Financial Supervision Authority (MTR), and will keep focusing on providing safe and reliable crypto trading services to the investors around the world.











Bityard has received the new licenses (virtual currency exchange license and e-wallet licenses), having previously received licenses from the Business Administration of Singapore (ACRA), the United States Financial Supervisory Authority (MSB), and the Australian Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) to stay highly compliant with the regulations of crypto trading.



Estonia is one of the countries that takes the lead in applying the technologies related to blockchain in the world. The blockchain related technology even allows every Estonia citizen to have a digital ID, which makes the life in Estonia become much more convenient. Furthermore, Estonia also followed EU Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) including the implement of strict ID authentication process in crypto investment market.



For any crypto trading service provider in the market, being in compliance with financial regulations is essential for its business. Most crypto exchanges follow the regulations and obtain different financial licenses issued by international authorities. Among many types of different financial licenses, those issued by Estonian Financial Regulatory Authority (MTR) are specifically for cryptocurrency trading and investment.



Bityard aims to create a safe and reliable crypto trading platform for global investors. In November 2020, Bityard has launched crypto spot trading service with Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, as its crypto liquidity provider, to bring more than 30 cryptocurrency spot trading options for global investors.



Bityard services currently support many languages including English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Indonesian, and will continue to expand its business in order to meet the needs from global market.



Adhering to the product concept of "complex contract simple trade", Bityard is determined to provide a "highly professional, low threshold" trading environment to investors around the world. In the future, Bityard will keep improving its services and bring a better crypto trading experience to its users.



About Bityard

Bityard is the world's leading crypto exchange, with Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek as the brand ambassador, providing customers from more than 150 countries with safe, simple and fast digital currency trading services. Bityard's copy trade function is designed to make contract trading easier for beginners. In the future, Bityard will continue to improve its products to provide users with better trading services. Bityard official website: www.bityard.com



