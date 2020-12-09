Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 10:12 HKT/SGT
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Earns Top Rating in CDP Climate Change, Water Security

TOKYO, Dec 9, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected for the CDP's A List for both climate change for the fourth year in a row and water security for the second year in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change and water security.




The Fujitsu Group aims to create a prosperous and sustainable society by enacting its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, and contributing solutions to societal and environmental issues. Fujitsu plans to decarbonize its own business by 2050 using ICT, while working to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and to prevent and mitigate disasters as well as conserve water resources, through its business activities.

CDP is an international non-profit organization that manages global disclosure for companies' activities relating to climate change, forests, and water security, on behalf of institutional investors that have total investment assets in excess of $106 trillion(As of 2020/12/7).

The survey evaluates companies' outstanding efforts to demonstrate leadership in disclosing information, identifying and managing risks, addressing challenges, as well as setting ambitious and significant goals.

The Fujitsu Group's Initiatives in Climate Change and Water Security

The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, in May 2017. The group is working to achieve both zero CO2 emissions from its own business through the use of AI and other technologies that support digital transformation. The group is additionally taking measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change through its business activities by contributing to such efforts as the construction of more resilient social infrastructure and the creation of a decarbonized society. In addition the Fujitsu Group has aimed to reduce its internal water intake and promote activities to conserve water resource in the upstream supply chain, and is developing high-performance computing and AI to solve social issues such as water-related disaster prevention and mitigation.



