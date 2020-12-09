Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 11:13 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives two years in a row

TOKYO, Dec 9, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has been recognized again for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP(1), securing a place on its prestigious "A List" for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security.







In 2017, NEC announced its climate change policy guidelines for 2050(2), aiming to reduce CO2 emissions from its direct business operations to become carbon neutral by 2050. In 2018, NEC received Science Based Targets (SBT) certification(3), and is working to expand the use of renewable energy and reduce CO2 throughout its supply chain. NEC also utilizes its ICT technologies to promote climate change mitigation and adaptation in collaboration with a wide range of customers.



In addition, NEC is reducing the amount of water used at each of the company's sites, and is supporting disaster countermeasures around the world through the use of AI and IoT.



(1) CDP is an international non-profit organization in which investors, companies, cities, nations, and regions operate a global information disclosure system to manage environmental impacts. In fiscal 2020, more than 9,600 companies worldwide disclosed information through CDP.

(2) Formulation of climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050

https://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/eco/risk.html?#anc-strategy

(3) NEC's greenhouse gas reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

https://www.nec.com/en/press/201811/global_20181112_01.html







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

