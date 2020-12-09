Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 11:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives two years in a row

TOKYO, Dec 9, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has been recognized again for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP(1), securing a place on its prestigious "A List" for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security.




In 2017, NEC announced its climate change policy guidelines for 2050(2), aiming to reduce CO2 emissions from its direct business operations to become carbon neutral by 2050. In 2018, NEC received Science Based Targets (SBT) certification(3), and is working to expand the use of renewable energy and reduce CO2 throughout its supply chain. NEC also utilizes its ICT technologies to promote climate change mitigation and adaptation in collaboration with a wide range of customers.

In addition, NEC is reducing the amount of water used at each of the company's sites, and is supporting disaster countermeasures around the world through the use of AI and IoT.

(1) CDP is an international non-profit organization in which investors, companies, cities, nations, and regions operate a global information disclosure system to manage environmental impacts. In fiscal 2020, more than 9,600 companies worldwide disclosed information through CDP.
(2) Formulation of climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050
https://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/eco/risk.html?#anc-strategy
(3) NEC's greenhouse gas reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative
https://www.nec.com/en/press/201811/global_20181112_01.html



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Dec 4, 2020 17:52 HKT/SGT
NEC to Introduce 'Banks of the Future' at SFF x SWITCH 2020
Dec 2, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
NEC facial recognition adopted by Star Alliance Biometrics platform
Dec 2, 2020 08:02 HKT/SGT
NanoBridge Semiconductor, Inc. secures series A financing from Japan Industrial Partners and NEC for launching full-scale business
Dec 1, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
NEC Participates in the UK Government-led 5G Open RAN Trial Program with the NeutrORAN Testbed
Nov 20, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
NEC to Launch PCIe-based Vector Engine Card to Explore New Opportunities in the SME Market
Nov 19, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
NEC Establishes its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the U.K. to Accelerate Global Adoption of 5G Open RAN
Nov 13, 2020 17:37 HKT/SGT
NEC Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS -- a first-of-its-kind in Japan
Nov 13, 2020 11:01 HKT/SGT
Altiostar and NEC Demonstrated O-RAN Open Fronthaul at Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest Hosted by Bharti Airtel in India
Nov 6, 2020 11:10 HKT/SGT
NEC Opens "NEC Mobility Test Center" for Demonstrating Private 5G and Video Analysis
Nov 5, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Selected as a Vendor for NTT DOCOMO's Standalone 5G Mobile Core
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       