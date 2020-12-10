Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 10, 2020
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Saksiam Leasing PCL
Active SET debut sets Saksiam (SET: SAK) on robust growth course

BANGKOK, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Saksiam Leasing PCL (SET: SAK) made a trading debut on December 8 with an expected enthusiastic market reception backed by its strong fundamentals and growth potential.

SAK's entry to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) forms part of its strategic move to transform from a regional player in the retail credit service business to a national level.

The keen response on the SET comes amid a robust balance sheet in the first nine months of this year, notably with a record net profit margin of 33.6%.

Another major driver is SAK's plan to double its growth in all dimensions over the next three years, expanding the credit portfolio to 12 billion baht and the number of branches to 1,119 by 2023.

Saksiam Managing Director, Siwaphong Boonsalee said he believes that SAK shares would get a keen interest from investors for the company's strong fundamentals and growth potential.

The fund raised from the initial public offering (IPO) and the adoption of technology will drive the business, increasing competitiveness and streamlining credit services for it helping to analyse customer insights and controlling the risk of credit quality.

"SAK's target customers are small retailers who form the foundation of the economy and there are still many opportunities for growth in the retail credit market," he explained.

Following the successful IPO, SAK has secured a capital with a low debt-to-equity ratio to enable the company to expand its business exponentially in every facet, driven by expertise and experience gained through the personnel who have a good understanding of the retail credit business," said Mr. Siwapong.

SAK's revenues from interest, fees and services in the first nine months of 2020 were 1,215 million baht with a net profit of 408 million baht.

The company was able to reduce the non-performing loan (NPL) rate over the same period to 2.6% compared to an average industry rate of 3.8% to reflect the good management, ability to manage costs and expenses.

As of September 30, 2020, the company had a total credit portfolio of 6,247 million baht from a total of 231,729 loan contracts with over 90% of them coming with collaterals.

The aforementioned performance reinforces the business potential and supporting the expansion post-SET debut and build the trust among investors as well.

This press release is issued by MT Multimedia Co Ltd on behalf of Saksiam Leasing PCL.

For more information,
Ornanong Phattharawetkul (Fah)
Tel: +66 86 801 8888
E-mail: [email protected]



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
