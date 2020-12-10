Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 21:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CyberVein Top Digital Exchange Bithumb Lists CyberVein Native Token CVT

SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CyberVein, the next generation big data and analytics company, has announced a major breakthrough in its listing strategy: effective today, CyberVein's native token CVT will be traded on South Korea's oldest and largest digital asset exchange platform, Bithumb.







Bithumb was established in 2014 and now offers hundreds of trading pairs. With daily trading volumes exceeding $500,000,000, the South Korean exchange firmly occupies sixth place on CoinMarketCap's exchanges list. The CVT being listed on Bithumb today signifies yet another major leap in CyberVein's overseas strategy, and the company's major achievement in the South Korean market. In addition, the exchange will offer fiat on-ramp and off-ramps for CVT, as the CVT/KWR trading pair is the first to launch.



"This is one of the most important achievements for CyberVein in 2020," stated Jack Ge, CyberVein's Global Ambassador. He continued: "It's important for our company to continue being listed on prime exchanges to access new markets and tap into new pools of liquidity. Moving forward, CyberVein will continue to establish robust partnerships, expand our ecosystem and strive for another peak performance."



CyberVein recently announced multiple new developments, such as the DAVE Alliance - the company's technology alliance, aimed at connecting big data, cloud storage, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence (Ai) companies, associations, universities, and outspoken data activists. CyberVein has called on the industry to join the alliance's mission: Create a new standard for data ethics and data monetization. Another CyberVein development is CROSS, a first-of-a-kind decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) issuance platform.



"CyberVein recent technological innovations are testament to the token listing on Bithumb," stated Grace Ding, CyberVein's Co-Founder and Regional Director for South Korea. She continued, "With Bithumb we are tapping into a new community of retail crypto investors from South Korea."



