  Friday, December 11, 2020
Friday, 11 December 2020, 09:43 HKT/SGT
Eisai
Eisai: Biogen Files New Drug Application for Aducanumab in Japan
- If approved, aducanumab would become the first treatment to meaningfully change the course of Alzheimer's disease
- Aducanumab is now under regulatory review in Japan, Europe and the United States

TOKYO, Dec 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Biogen and Eisai, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) announced that Biogen has submitted a Japanese New Drug Application (J-NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for aducanumab, an investigational therapy for Alzheimer's disease. Aducanumab, an amyloid beta-targeting antibody, has been shown in clinical trials to remove amyloid beta in the brain and significantly slow clinical decline in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia.

"Japan is the third market where we have applied for regulatory approval for aducanumab, and the filing represents continued progress on our commitment to bring this therapy to patients around the world," said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. "Japan has met the challenges of a rapidly-aging population by demonstrating global leadership in setting policies that aim to increase support for Alzheimer's disease patients and caregivers. We look forward to the regulatory review of aducanumab with the hope that, if approved, it could help further manage the impact of this devastating disease."

"As Japan has the oldest population in the world, it is anticipated that the social burden of Alzheimer's disease will continue to grow," said Dr. Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai Co., Ltd. "For more than 30 years, Eisai has been dedicated to dementia research and development, and working with people living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers to fight this disease. The filing of the application is an important step in serving patients and their families as aducanumab may help reduce clinical decline and potentially maintain the ability to live an independent life for as long as possible. Aducanumab also has the potential to help address the public health challenges our aging population faces in Japan."

The Japanese regulatory authority will review the application through the standard review process. In addition to the filing in Japan, aducanumab is under Priority Review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of March 7, 2021 and is also under review with the European Medicines Agency.



