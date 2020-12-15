Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Monday, 14 December 2020, 16:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sharp Corporation
Sharp Builds Mega Solar Power Plant in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam
Large 50 MW-dc output enough to power 43,700 households(1); power generation capacity of 82,506 MWh/year(2)

Vietnam, Dec 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)(3) announces the completion of a mega solar power plant in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam. The project was a collaboration with multiple partners, including power generating company Viet Nam Viet Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company(4) and local construction company as well as co-owner of the project NSN Construction and Engineering Joint Stock Company(5).


Completed solar power plant


The new plant has an output of approximately 50 MW-dc, with annual power generation capacity estimated at 82,506 MWh/year. This is equivalent to the amount consumed in a year by about 43,700 average Vietnamese households. SESJ has so far constructed six solar power plants in Vietnam, for a combined capacity of approximately 290 MW-dc. This new plant will raise the total capacity to approximately 340 MW-dc. The Vietnamese government has formulated a plan(6) to raise solar power generation capacity in the country to 12,000 MW by the year 2030. SESJ will leverage the technologies and know-how it has gained from the construction of power plants around the world and remains committed to spreading renewable energy in Vietnam.

(1) Calculated at 1,887 kWh/year per household.
(2) Estimate for the initial year of operation.
(3) SESJ is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, specializing in energy solutions such as the sales of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.
(4) This company will be in charge of operating the new plant.
(5) A Vietnamese company handling architectural design, construction, and others.
(6) Source: the Vietnamese government's 7th Power Development Plan (PDP7).



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Sharp Corporation Links

http://www.sharp.co.jp

https://www.facebook.com/SHARP.Japan

https://twitter.com/SHARP_JP/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyO-5z7HgokQwzdniinnngA

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/sharp

Sharp Corporation
May 29, 2020 14:47 HKT/SGT
Sharp Releases Notice of Corporate Spin-Off of the Display Device Business Division
Feb 25, 2020 16:37 HKT/SGT
4 Sharp Products Win 2020 iF Design Award
Jan 31, 2020 08:45 HKT/SGT
Sharp Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against OPPO Japan
Sept 5, 2019 15:29 HKT/SGT
Sharp and Samsung Sign License Agreement on LTE Patent License
Aug 1, 2019 14:36 HKT/SGT
Sharp to Establish a New Subsidiary in Vietnam
July 4, 2019 13:20 HKT/SGT
NEDO, Sharp, and Toyota to Begin Public Road Trials of Electrified Vehicles Equipped with High-efficiency Solar Batteries
June 13, 2019 11:10 HKT/SGT
Sharp Builds Mega Solar Plant near New Ulaanbaatar International Airport, Mongolia
June 5, 2019 10:16 HKT/SGT
Sharp Builds Mega Solar Power Plant in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam
May 9, 2019 08:05 HKT/SGT
Sharp to Re-enter Television Business in the U.S.A. Market
Mar 27, 2019 15:42 HKT/SGT
Sharp to Exhibit at NAB Show 2019
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       