  • Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Monday, 14 December 2020, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities becomes first London Stock Exchange Registered Market Maker from Asia
Further expanding its global footprint and accelerating its pace of internationalization

BEIJING, Dec 14, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (601688.CH; 6886.HK; HTSC.LI; "Huatai Securities" or "The Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd. (" Huatai Financial"), has commenced its Global Depository Receipts (GDR) market making business, becoming the first Registered Market Maker from Asia on London Stock Exchange.

Huatai Securities leverages its leading technology-driven risk analytics and trading platforms to provide liquidity to the markets and trading solutions to its clients. The Company is a top-ranked liquidity provider in its home market and aims to extend its competitive advantage to the international markets.

Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities, said: "We are delighted to become a Registered Market Maker on London Stock Exchange, representing yet another milestone in our journey of international business expansion. As a trailblazer, Huatai Securities was the first GDR issuer on London Stock Exchange to raise capital via the Shanghai-London Stock Connect mechanism in 2019. Becoming the first Registered Market Maker from Asia further strengthens our international brand and recognition. This latest step in our journey, not only reinforces our relationship with London Stock Exchange, but also serves as an auspicious way to commemorate the '30 years of China's Capital Markets'."

Denzil Jenkins, Interim CEO, London Stock Exchange, said: "As we recognize the 30th anniversary of Chinese capital markets this month, I am pleased to welcome Huatai Financial as the first Registered Market Maker from Asia on London Stock Exchange, using our connectivity hub in Hong Kong. This milestone follows Huatai's capital raise via Shanghai-London Stock Connect last year and becoming a market maker will provide additional liquidity to GDRs on London Stock Exchange."

As a Registered Market Maker on London Stock Exchange, Huatai Financial aims to deliver liquidity and bolster investor interest in the Shanghai-London Stock Connect GDRs and contribute to the further deepening of the connectivity between China domestic markets and the global markets.

This new business capability enhances Huatai Securities' international franchise which operates under Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries such as Huatai Financial (Hong Kong), AssetMark (USA) and Huatai Securities (USA). Huatai Securities' international network endeavors to leverage its cross-border business strengths to serve clients in seizing global financing and investment opportunities through innovative and synergetic solutions.

About Huatai Securities
Founded in 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading securities group headquartered in Nanjing, China. Over the nearly 30 years since its establishment, Huatai Securities has grasped the opportunities offered by China's capital market reform and opening-up, leading the way in transforming China's securities industry via financial technologies. For more please visit www.htsc.com.

Media Contact
Huatai Securities
Isla Yuechuan Yao [email protected]




