Source: Captiva Verde Land Corp. Captiva Verde Announces Mushroom Update to Agreement with Mexican Health Care Workers Union for up to USD $142 Million per Year of Annual Product Sales

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Dec 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC: CPIVF) (the "Company" or "Captiva Verde"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of July 27, 2020, where Captiva Verde has executed a share exchange agreement to acquire 100% of Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SA de CV, ("Esmeralda") whereby Esmeralda holds a comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell, market and distribute an entire suite of 300+ pharmaceutical, health, wellness and veterinarian products which include all narcotic, psychoactive and non-psychoactive drugs listed under Groups I, II & III in Mexico, and has executed a sales agreement with the Chairman of both the 380,000 member Health Care Workers Union in Mexico and the broader 1.2 Million member Union Federation, whereby Esmeralda can expressly distribute and sell all medicinal health and wellness products, including mushrooms, to the Union Federation on a direct basis, with direct payment from the Union, the following is an update to our large scale legal micro-dose mushroom initiative.



UPDATE



The structure of our new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Mexico is now complete. Considering the restricted working hours of the regulatory authorities in Mexico, (a third of their staff working in person and the excessive accumulated workload due to the outbreak of Covid19 in CdMx), we can safely estimate that by March 15, 2021 or earlier, we are going to be on the market selling in large scale quantities, our mushroom micro-dose product.



Regarding the medical protocols of our product, everything required by law in terms of documentation and formulas has already been presented to the regulatory authorities and we will obtain our authorizations as quickly as allowed by the restrictions imposed by the Pandemic.



The Share Exchange Agreement is subject to the Canadian Securities Exchange once the Mexican Notario Publico has verified the Canadian resolutions including the corporate documents of Captiva Verde.



The exact wording in the Mexican Health Care Workers Union sales agreement is as follows:

Jeff Ciachurski, the CEO of Captiva Verde states:



"This is an extremely significant milestone in the history of the Company. Without question, this Union agreement transforms Captiva Verde into a player in the legal health and wellness business, as we execute sales to one unified buyer, avoiding middlemen, agents, dealers and brokers, offering directly to the Mexican Union Members significant cost savings that are not available in the wholesale or retail markets."



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



