Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 14:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC Selected by Telefónica Germany as System Integrator for First Open RAN Pilot in Germany

TOKYO, Dec 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Telefónica Germany / O2 and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced today that NEC, working with its ecosystem of partners, has been selected by Telefónica Germany / O2 as its favored full-service system integrator for the first Open RAN pilot system in Germany. The system has already successfully completed a first call via Open RAN on a live O2 mobile network in the Bavarian city of Landsberg am Lech.



During the pilot, NEC will help to define a customized Open RAN architecture, optimized and adapted to the requirements of the mobile network of Telefónica Germany. As the system integrator for this pilot, NEC coordinates the overall design of the Open RAN system and ensures the delivery of a solid end-to-end solution. This is being carried out in collaboration with industry leaders that include ADVA, Altiostar, GigaTera Communications, Intel, Red Hat, Supermicro and Xilinx.



"The key to success in implementing a first Open RAN pilot lies in the knowledge of an experienced system integrator," said Mallik Rao, CTIO of Telefónica Germany. "NEC and its subsidiary Netcracker have proven their expertise through multiple project engagements within the Telefónica Group. We believe NEC is a reliable partner that is capable of bringing together an innovative network that can dramatically improve customer experience and enable faster time to market in the future."



"We are proud to be delivering Open RAN that will bring tremendous value to our customers," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "Leveraging our IT and network domain expertise and unique experiences internationally, we are extremely excited to take part in contributing to Telefónica Germany's Open RAN initiative."



About Telefónica Germany



Telefónica Germany offers telecommunication services for private and business customers as well as innovative digital products and services in the field of Internet of Things and data analysis. The company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In mobile communications alone, Telefónica Germany / O2 manages more than 42.7 million connections without M2M (as of 30.09.2020) - no other network operator connects more people in Germany. Under the core brand O2 as well as various second and partner brands, the company sells post- and prepaid mobile products with innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is the mobile network based on a highly resilient GSM, UMTS and LTE infrastructure. At the same time, the company is building a powerful and energy-efficient 5G network. Telefónica Germany also provides telephony and high-speed Internet products based on different technologies in the fixed network area. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2019 financial year the company generated sales of 7.4 billion euros with almost 8,500 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A. with headquarters in Madrid. With business activities in 14 countries and a customer base of around 350 million lines, the group is one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

