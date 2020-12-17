Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 17, 2020
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 18:39 HKT/SGT
Source: CloserStill Media
CloserStill MediaWins a Hat-trick at the Prestigious Association of Event Organisers Excellence Awards
Despite these trying times, CloserStill Media goes from strength to strength, after winning three momentous awards at the exhibition industry's Oscars.

LONDON, Dec 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) the trade body representing trade and consumer events honoured CloserStill Media last week with 3 industry awards of excellence - Best Organiser Team, Best International Show Asia Pacific and Best International Show Americas.

Organiser Team of the Year was earned by CloserStill's Operations Team, the AEO judges praised the impressive team, who delivered a diverse range, and ever-growing portfolio of events. The team pulled out all the stops, overcoming huge challenges, to deliver the 2019 events.

Best International Show - Asia Pacific was won by CloserStill's Singapore Tech event, the judging panel commented that the event showed a clear and measurable growth strategy which enabled it to achieve spectacular results.

Best International Show - Americas was awarded to DevLearn 2019, the judges remarked that the fantastic and highly successful event was led by a passionate team, that clearly demonstrated a key understanding of its audience's needs.

Since CloserStill was founded, it has earnt 8 AEO Excellence Awards, and has won more industry awards than any other company in the exhibition industry.

"Whilst running live events seems a long time ago, we are delighted to win 3 AEO awards and to be reminded by the leading body of just how amazing our teams are. We have achieved so much in our first decade and will continue to do so through having great brands, partners and employees. The pandemic will not stop us!," says Alexia Maycock, Chief Marketing Officer at CloserStill Media.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media run more than 70 events in the UK and international markets including the United States, Germany, France, Spain and Singapore.

CloserStill is of the world's fastest-growing exhibition businesses, running best of class events in the learning, medical & healthcare, technology and veterinary sectors. In the last 10 years, it has won over 50 major industry awards, including the coveted 'Best Business Exhibition' seven times, featured in The Sunday Times 100 Best Places to Work (2018 & 2019), been voted by members of the Association of Exhibition Organisers as the 'Most Respected Company' in the exhibition Industry.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

