Friday, 18 December 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT

Source: TAITRA 2020 Food Taipei Mega Shows: Taiwantrade.com Livestream - Leisure Food Products

TAIPEI, Dec 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2020 Food Taipei Mega Shows, a major food event which attracts visitors from across the world each year, is now being held in Taipei. Taiwantrade.com, the B2B e-portal operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, will be hosting a livestream for its member manufacturers to display their food products at 15:00 (GMT+8) on December 18. The livestream will be welcomed by the proprietors of chain beverage stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, and their purchasing managers; proprietors who are looking for material outsourcers for leisure snacks and bubble tea; and buying agents and professionals who are interested in Taiwan's beverages and snacks.







The video on the livestream introduces each manufacturers details and their specialty products. The well-known manufacturers participating in this livestream are: Chen En Food Product Enterprise, a member of the Taiwan Bubble Tea Alliance, having 30 years' experience of manufacturing food products with exports to 60 countries in the world; Gem Crown Enterprise, an innovative company whose products have been awarded with the WBA and IBC Prizes; and others including Li Cheng Biotechnology, Puly Co., and Sunright Foods Corp. Accompanying these exhibitors are a variety of food products on the livestream.



International buyers will not only gain a rapid understanding of the exhibitors and their products through Taiwantrade.com livestream, but will gain immediate access to the "Taiwantrade.com online inquiry form" to make a selection of the products they require, and place orders. The entire transaction can be completed in a short time.



Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's largest B2B e-commerce portal, housing more than 70,000 Taiwan suppliers and 660,000 products. With an intimate knowledge of supply chain and manufacturing, Taiwantrade.com may swiftly make appropriate recommendations and do matchmaking services to meet buyer's specific needs. This will save time spending on exchanging emails and have substantial cost reduction. Taiwantrade.com has created a one-stop service for buyers and sellers, and is an important channel for Taiwan's industries to go global.



The manufacturers participating in the livestream are:



Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co., Ltd. - https://tachungho.en.taiwantrade.com

Gem Crown Enterprise Co., Ltd. - https://gce18.en.taiwantrade.com

Li Cheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. - https://lcbc.en.taiwantrade.com

Puly Co., Ltd. - https://pulyco.en.taiwantrade.com

Sunright Foods Corp. - https://su.taiwantrade.com



For more information, please visit: https://2020ttfoodlivestream.taiwantrade.com.



Media Contact:

Catherine Hung, TAITRA

Email: [email protected]







