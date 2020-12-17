Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 17, 2020
Thursday, 17 December 2020, 12:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Holds No.1 Position for 6 Years in a Row as Worldwide Leader in the Small and Medium-Sized Business Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market
Rich Portfolio, Continuous Innovation and Commitment to Market and Business Partners pay off

TOKYO, Dec 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC, a global leader in Communications & IT solutions, today announced that it now, for six years in a row, is recognized as the global #1 for SMB (Small and Medium Business) Communications Systems. This success underscores the strength of NEC's portfolio, the company's commitment to expanding its global enterprise communications footprint and the ability to serve customers to the fullest satisfaction.

NEC has a long history and legacy in communications for over 120+ years and remains committed to the Unified Communications market for SMB and Enterprise with, at the core, its UNIVERGE communications portfolio SL, SV, 3C premise-based solutions and its new generation UNIVERGE BLUE UCaaS cloud-based solution offering.

Fundamental pillars

MZA's (new windowwww.mzaconsultants.com) reporting on the global Call Control market shows that NEC has led all manufacturers in global shipments in the SMB segment for the last 6 years*. With a present market share of 17%, NEC is well ahead of all other companies in that segment.

Expertise and innovative strength combined with the company's dedication, reliability and financial viability are fundamental pillars to NEC's success with business partners as well as end customers.

Extreme value for money

NEC offers a broad range of enterprise communications solutions - ranging from small to very large systems - that effectively support Enterprise and SMB customers whose requirements span from traditional to full IP and 100% software-based solutions, and from premises-based to cloud deployments.

Directed at smaller and mid-sized businesses, NEC's renowned UNIVERGE SV9100 and SL2100 communications servers, together with their powerful range of terminals and business applications including e.g. IP DECT, are intelligent cost-effective communications solutions that pack affordability, efficiency and enterprise-grade functionality into one. Localization, local language support and ease of installation are additional benefits that prove crucial for customers and resellers to benefit from the rich functionality of NEC's solutions.

*Source MZA Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Reports 2015-2020



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Dec 16, 2020 14:09 HKT/SGT
NEC Selected by Telefónica Germany as System Integrator for First Open RAN Pilot in Germany
Dec 14, 2020 15:03 HKT/SGT
Osaka University to Start Operation of NEC's Cloud-linked Supercomputer System
Dec 14, 2020 14:43 HKT/SGT
NEC Accelerates Commercial-ready 5G Ecosystem Development at its CoE Open RAN Laboratory
Dec 9, 2020 11:13 HKT/SGT
NEC named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives two years in a row
Dec 4, 2020 17:52 HKT/SGT
NEC to Introduce 'Banks of the Future' at SFF x SWITCH 2020
Dec 2, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
NEC facial recognition adopted by Star Alliance Biometrics platform
Dec 2, 2020 08:02 HKT/SGT
NanoBridge Semiconductor, Inc. secures series A financing from Japan Industrial Partners and NEC for launching full-scale business
Dec 1, 2020 08:04 HKT/SGT
NEC Participates in the UK Government-led 5G Open RAN Trial Program with the NeutrORAN Testbed
Nov 20, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT
NEC to Launch PCIe-based Vector Engine Card to Explore New Opportunities in the SME Market
Nov 19, 2020 14:16 HKT/SGT
NEC Establishes its Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the U.K. to Accelerate Global Adoption of 5G Open RAN
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       