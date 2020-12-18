Friday, 18 December 2020, 11:05 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC Completes Submarine Cable System for BSNL Connecting Chennai, India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation India (NEC India) today announced the successful completion of the flagship optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai, India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands) for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India Enterprise. NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), the parent company of NEC India, manufactured the optical submarine cable and provided technical assistance during the turnkey implementation.







Commenting on the successful completion of the project, Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India said, "Completion of this important project marks a major milestone in NEC's journey of partnering with the Government of India to realize their vision of a truly connected India. NEC has been steadfast in its commitment to deliver excellence in innovation in all our areas of operation and this project is a testament to our unwavering dedication. We are hopeful that the internet connectivity will open a wide range of opportunities for the people on the islands."



Spanning approximately 2,300km with 100Gb/s optical waves, the cable system connects Chennai to Port Blair and the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat.



"I believe that our mission is to help connect people and nations all over the world, making it possible for individuals to access data and information universally," said Atsushi Kuwahara, General Manager, Submarine Network Division, NEC. "I am proud to have completed this important project in cooperation with BSNL and NEC Corporation India, and look forward to seeing this cutting edge system contribute to a brighter society and the advancement of opportunities throughout the A&N Islands."



The cable system provides the A&N Islands with ample bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, such as the establishment of new enterprises and e-commerce facilities. The system is expected to assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and will play a significant role in driving the "Digital India" vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically.



About NEC Corporation India



NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its Centre of Excellence for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets. NEC operates across India with offices in New Delhi (head office), Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. For further information please visit: www.in.nec.com.







