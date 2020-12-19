Friday, 18 December 2020, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

- The addition of these assets makes NaturalShrimp, Inc the largest square footage RAS shrimp company in the United States

Dallas, TX, Dec 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - via NewMediaWire - NaturalShrimp, Inc. (NSI), (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has formally closed the acquisition for the assets of Alder Aqua, formerly known as VeroBlue Farms in Webster City, Iowa, including but not limited to the real property, equipment, tanks, rolling stock, inventory, permits, customer lists, contracts and other such assets used in the operation of the business.



Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented, "This acquisition represents a watershed moment for both the Company and its shareholders. The state-of-the-art facility, alongside our other expansion project in La Coste, Texas provides NSI the resources and capacity to become the largest RAS shrimp producer in the country. This turnkey operation affords us the benefit of not only creating a facility that will produce thousands of pounds of shrimp per week, but also the opportunity to work with existing Barramundi distributors for an incremental revenue stream that could be effective in a relatively short time."



Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer of NaturalShrimp, commented, "Closing on this facility provides us the ability to integrate our already patented electrocoagulation system technology with a technologically advanced commercial seafood operation. With 2,700,000 gallons of recirculating capacity and approximately 344,000 square feet, we are very encouraged that we will have the capability to produce the most natural shrimp in the industry at a rate not seen by other leading seafood producers."



William J. Delgado, CFO of NaturalShrimp, added, "We could not be more pleased that we have formally closed this acquisition. The value proposition for this facility could not be understated. Not only do we have the benefit of adding this significant asset to our company's valuation, more importantly, we firmly believe that this production facility will generate substantial revenue for our company. As important to these physical assets, we will be adding skilled personnel in all areas including production, operations and distribution."



About NaturalShrimp



NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact:

Richard Brown

+1 (775) 443-4740



SOURCE: Natural Shrimp







