Friday, 18 December 2020, 12:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai Completes Construction of the 5th Manufacturing Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan To Strengthen Its in-House Production Function for Formulating Anti-Cancer Agent Lenvima?

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has completed construction of the 5th manufacturing building at the Kawashima Industrial Park located in Gifu Prefecture, Japan.



External views of the 5th manufacturing building



The 5th manufacturing building is a facility specifically designated for formulating anti-cancer drugs (total floor area: approximately 4,500m2). Since anti-cancer drugs are highly active, this building is designed to make it possible to manufacture anti-cancer agents more safely, with various preventive features for controlling highly active substances, such as preventing cross-contamination of agents and exposure to workers. Eisai plans to manufacture its in-house discovered and developed anti-cancer agent Lenvima, which are in increasing demand worldwide, at this facility from FY2021. We also secure space for further installation of manufacturing equipment for other anti-cancer drugs within this building. The total investment for the construction of the 5th manufacturing building is approximately 5 billion yen.



The Kawashima Industrial Park, opened in 1966, is Eisai?s global pharmaceutical manufacturing base. In addition, this Industrial Park is a role model factory for our global production activities, where we are making new progresses such as utilizing digital technology and new technologies. With the completion of the 5th manufacturing building, Eisai will further expand the stable supply system of high-quality pharmaceuticals in Japan, and continues further contribution to improve the benefits of patients and their families in Japan and around the world.



Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: BioTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

