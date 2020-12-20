Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, December 20, 2020
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sekretariat SDGs Indonesia
SDGs Media Compact Indonesia: Strengthening the Role of Media in Achieving SDGs Goals

JAKARTA, Dec 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Ministry of National Development Planning/BAPPENAS together with the National Secretariat of SDGs Indonesia have launched the 'SDGs Media Compact Indonesia'. This Media Compact aims to increase the involvement and role of Indonesian mass media in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (TPB / SDGs).


SDGs Media Compact Indonesia: an initiative inviting Indonesian Media to step up public awareness.. and participation.


Host Meliza Gilbert (top left) discusses with key speakers Amalia Adininggar, Indonesian SDGs Secretariat (top right), and Indonesian SDGs ambassadors Alissa Wahid (bottom left) and Billy Mambrasar (bottom right).


"Based on Intelligence Media Management, of 50 media in Indonesia, only four percent consistently report in the spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals. Under these circumstances, where media involvement and public understanding are only developing, we have established the SDGs Media Compact in Indonesia," said Amalia "Winny" Adininggar Widyasanti, Head of the National Secretariat SDGs Indonesia and Advisor to the Minister of National Development Planning. Winny was speaking during "Role of Media in Sustainable Development Goals: Launching SDGs Media Compact Indonesia", a Webinar with Indonesian SDGs Ambassadors Billy Mambrasar and Alissa Wahid.

SDGs, which are mandated in the National Development Plan, has 17 objectives covering various development sectors, development aspects, and various aspects of life. Partnerships between the central government and parliament, to philanthropy, business, academics, experts, community organizations and also the media are very important to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development through SDGs. "The implementation of the TPB/SDGs in Indonesia must be a shared commitment and the media must play a role in harmonizing them because the media are the front mouthpiece to provide information to all parties," said Winny.

The SDGs Media Compact was launched globally by the United Nations in September 2018. Through 2020, 100 media from 160 countries were registered as members, including three media from Indonesia. Apart from encouraging the media to spread the spirit of achieving SDGs in Indonesia, the SDGs Media Compact Indonesia acts as a forum for media activists to collaborate in the SDGs campaign in Indonesia. SDGs Media Compact Indonesia, as the official information channel for SDGs, will distribute monthly information bulletins that can be used as reference by the media in reporting on the achievements and programs of the SDGs.

SDGs Media Compact Indonesia can be accessed through www.media-sdgs.id and will officially launch in 2021. Media institutions in Indonesia are encouraged to increase their editorial commitment and intensity, such that information on SDGs will be understood by the public, and lead to collaborative initiatives and community participation to encourage efforts to achieve the SDGs. "We hope that with a greater role of the media, this will increase public awareness of SDGs and become a means of educating the public on the importance of SDGs to become part of everyday life," said Winny.

Contact Fadlan Muzakki, Tel: +62 813-8005-1990, E-mail: [email protected].



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: ASEAN, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SDGs Media Compact Indonesia: Strengthening the Role of Media in Achieving SDGs Goals  
Dec 20, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
Greenheart CBD - Building a Global Brand Through Tokenized Innovation  
Dec 19, 2020 19:39 HKT/SGT
Taco Bell Indonesia Officially Opens Its First Restaurant in Jakarta  
Dec 19, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
NaturalShrimp, Inc. Closes on the Asset Purchase of Alder Aqua, LLC f/k/a VeroBlue Farms  
Dec 18, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
On the Wave of 5G, AsiaInfo (HKG:1675) Ready to Become a Legend Again  
Dec 18, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems Stereo Camera with Lane Keep Assist Adopted by Suzuki for their 'XBEE' with Enhanced Safety Devices  
Dec 18, 2020 14:09 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Construction of the 5th Manufacturing Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan  
Dec 18, 2020 12:09 HKT/SGT
NEC Completes Submarine Cable System for BSNL Connecting Chennai, India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands  
Dec 18, 2020 11:05 HKT/SGT
Five-minute Covid test will reveal if vaccine still works  
Dec 18, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Ultra-Lightweight Intelligent Wheelchair Receives $1M as Winner of Mobility Unlimited Challenge is Announced  
Dec 18, 2020 10:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       