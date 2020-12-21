Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 21, 2020
Monday, 21 December 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Greenbriar Capital Corp.
Greenbriar Capital Corp Announces Private Placement

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Dec 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement for 250,000 units at $2.00 per unit for total proceeds of $500,000.00.

Each unit comprises one common share plus one whole common share purchase warrant exercisable at $2.50 per warrant, converting into one full common share. The warrants will have a two (2) year expiry commencing on the day the units are issued. All securities are subject to a four (4) month hold period.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jeff Ciachurski"
Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
949.903.5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70697



