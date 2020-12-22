Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 17:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT is Honoured with Prestigious Accolades in Multiple Categories amidst Challenging 2020

HONG KONG, Dec 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has garnered various prestigious accolades in multiple categories during the year, despite the turbulent business environment.



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT and the Team receive the ESG Leading Enterprises Awards from Bloomberg Businessweek



Among the recent honours bestowed on Champion REIT is The Asset Triple A Country Awards 2020 -The Best Corporate Bond (Hong Kong), which highlights its financial management excellence, and follows on the heels of the issue of 10-year USD300 million medium term notes during the first half of 2020. The deal marked the return of Champion REIT to the US dollar bond market after more than seven years, and represents the first US dollar bond offering by a Hong Kong REIT since 2016.



Still other honours presented to Champion REIT in recognition of its efforts in sustainability, corporate governance and business performance include the following:



Sustainability indices and benchmark in 2020:

- Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for five consecutive years

- Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark - Four-star Green Recognition, Grade A rating on Public Disclosure



Major ESG awards in 2020:

- The Asset ESG Corporate Awards - the highest JADE Award, Best CEO Award

- Bloomberg Businessweek - ESG Leading Enterprises Award

- FinanceAsia - Best Environmental Stewardship and Most Committed to Social Causes



Major corporate awards in 2020:

- The Asset Triple A Country Awards - Best Corporate Bond (Hong Kong)

- Hong Kong Economic Journal - Listed Company Award of Excellence

- Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Best IR Company Award

- Corporate Governance Asia - Best Investor Relations Company



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "Though it has been a challenging year, we are truly honoured to have received a number of distinguished accolades. They represent widespread recognition of our team's relentless efforts towards seizing opportunities from risks and maintaining business continuity. Looking ahead, we will not only strive for business excellence, but also enhance our role as influencer; championing sustainability that leads to benefits for society as a whole."



Accolades in 2020

March

FinanceAsia - Asia's Best Companies 2020

- No.1 Best Investor Relations

- No.1 Best CEO

- No.2 Best Environmental Stewardship

- No.2 Most Committed to Social Causes

- No.3 Best Managed Company



August

Marketing Magazine - PR Awards 2020

- Best PR Campaign (Sustainability): Champion Our Wellness - Bronze



September

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association - Investor Relations Awards 2020

- Best IR Company

- Best IR by CEO - Ms Ada Wong

- Best Investor Meeting

- Best Investor Presentation Material

- Best Annual Report

- My Favorite Listed Company



MerComm. Inc. - International ARC Awards 2020

- Traditional Annual Report - Silver

- Interior Design - Bronze



October

Corporate Governance Asia - Asian Excellence Awards 2020

- Asia's Best CEO

- Asia's Best CSR

- Best Investor Relations Company

- Best Investor Relations Professional



CORPHUB - Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Services Awards 2020

- Leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) of the year



Bloomberg Businessweek

- ESG Leading Enterprises Award 2020

- Leading Environmental Initiative Award 2020



Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series

- Hang Seng ESG 50 Index

- Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index



November

Hong Kong Management Association - Best Annual Report Awards 2020

- Excellence Award for Small Size Entries



Green Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

- Four-star Green Recognition

- Grade A rating on Public Disclosure



International Annual Report Design Awards

- Cover Design - Silver

- Integrated Presentation - Silver

- Illustrations - Silver



December

The Asset - Triple A Country Awards 2020

- Best Corporate Bond (Hong Kong)



The Asset - ESG Corporate Award 2020

- The highest JADE Award

- Best CEO Award



Hong Kong Economic Journal

- Listed Company Award of Excellence 2020 (Main Board - Large Cap)



The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited

- Outstanding Listed Companies Award 2020



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Website: www.championreit.com









