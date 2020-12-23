Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 08:58 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Dec 23, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Avaloq, a Swiss-based global leader in digital banking solutions and wealth management technology, and Japan-based NEC Corporation today announced the closing of NEC's acquisition of Avaloq. Each being a market leader in their own field, the combination of their shared vision, technological strengths, and global presence, will accelerate both companies' long-term growth, global expansion and value creation strategy.



This acquisition was first announced in October 2020, and following receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals, the acquisition was completed on December 22, 2020. NEC now holds 100% of Avaloq's shares, including the 45% previously held by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, as well as the remaining shares held by Avaloq's founder Francisco Fernandez and by employees.



Founded in 1985, Avaloq provides powerful cloud solutions for banks and wealth managers around the globe through business process as a service (BPaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) along with on-premise solutions. Avaloq's vision for the future of wealth management is to maintain the human relationship an investor has with an advisor, to enhance the relationship through technology and to increase engagement and satisfaction. The democratization of wealth management will allow more people to have access to a greater quantity and quality of investment strategies and advice that was once reserved for ultra and high net worth individuals only.



With more than 120 years of expertise, NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. Listed on the Tokyo stock exchange, NEC is a truly global organization with office locations in more than 50 countries.



As part of the acquisition, NEC Corporation has installed a new Board of Directors with NEC's Executive Vice President, Masakazu Yamashina, as the new chairman of Avaloq. Along with a new chairman, there will be four new members to the board, namely Tomoki Kubo, Tomonori Hira, Daichi Iwata and Asako Aoyama. Francisco Fernandez and Peter Schopfer will remain members of the board of directors of Avaloq Group AG.



Avaloq will continue to operate as its own entity, headquartered in Switzerland, and clients will continue to enjoy the high level of service they have grown used to. This transaction will not lead to a divestment in any of our key regions or offerings, and the management is fully committed to Avaloq's growth story.



Masakazu Yamashina, Executive Vice President of NEC and new chairman of Avaloq, said: "With its 35-year heritage and focus on innovation in digital banking solutions, core banking software and wealth management technology, Avaloq is uniquely qualified to launch NEC into the Digital Finance field, which together with Digital Government, is one of the pillars for building NEC's global growth. Our joint value proposition will build on Avaloq's reliable digital finance products and the trust it has established amongst its clients, coupled with NEC's cutting-edge technologies, global business network and digital government domain knowledge."



Avaloq and NEC will be placing great emphasis on building a strong long-term relationship. Through the acquisition of Avaloq, NEC acquires domain knowledge in the digital finance field and enters this segment globally.



Jurg Hunziker, CEO of Avaloq, said: "Avaloq will be entering a new era together with NEC. Since the announcement of the acquisition, I have spoken to many of our clients and partners and am very happy to discover that they are just as pleased with this development as I and my fellow members of the Group Executive Board are. This transaction has generated much interest and we truly believe that NEC is the best partner for our business. Our solutions will only evolve for the better when leveraging NEC's proven expertise with technologies related to Digital Identity, Artificial Intelligence, Verification, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Biometrics. In addition, our innovation capabilities will be elevated with NEC's strong commitment to Research & Development, evidenced by the resources it has placed towards this, including dedicated facilities in Heidelberg, Germany. I am very much looking forward to starting this new part of our exciting growth journey together with NEC."



About Avaloq



Founded in 1985, Swiss-based Avaloq is a global leader in digital banking solutions, core banking software and wealth management technology. We provide powerful cloud computing solutions for banks and wealth managers through business process as a service (BPaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Avaloq is the only independent banking software provider to develop and also operate its own software.



Our established core banking system is complemented by three innovative platforms -- Engage, Wealth and Insight -- providing end-to-end digital solutions at a level of simplicity that will pave the way for the democratization of wealth management. To further spur innovation, we connect our clients with selected fintechs through the Avaloq.one Ecosystem, our open banking marketplace.



More than 150 banks and wealth managers with around CHF 4.5 trillion in assets managed worldwide trust Avaloq for its award-winning products and services. Avaloq has its headquarters in Zurich and employs more than 2,000 people around the world.



For more information, visit Avaloq at www.avaloq.com.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.







