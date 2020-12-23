Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 18:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: China Risun Group China Risun Acquisition of Six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises Approved at EGM Further Leverages the Economics of Scale, Resources and Cost Advantages of these Acquisitions to Strengthen the Leading Position in the Market

HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Risun Group Limited ("China Risun", or the "Group", stock code: 1907), the global leading integrated coke, coking chemical and refined chemical producer and supplier in China, held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Hong Kong and obtained the approval of the acquisition of six Hongye Chemical Enterprises for RMB4.85 billion. Upon completion, the Group can further leverage the economics of scale, resources and cost advantages of these acquisitions to strengthen its leading position in the market.



The Group is committed to continuously explore market opportunities to provide operations management services and expand its business through acquisitions and joint ventures. This transaction is in line with the Group's expansion strategy to capture the potential growth of coke and refined chemicals market and can strengthen the Group's leading position in the market. Given the six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises' production capacity, scale of operation and the market share in their respective regions and considering the Group's expansion plan, the Group believes that the transaction is conducive to the future business expansion of the Company. Moreover, by operating two green factories recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, the Group can demonstrate through this transaction how to promote industry consolidation and improve coking enterprises by enhancing outdated production facilities. It can further promote the Group's image by taking a leading role in consolidating the standard of environmental protection in the coke industry. It is expected to create synergy with the Group's existing business.



Since July 2019, China Risun has been providing operations management services for the six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises and has been fully responsible for their production, management and operation. The six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises previously were sizable enterprises with a complete industrial chain under the chemical sector of Hongye Group, and they are principally engaged in the production of coke and coking products as well as refined chemicals supply.



After the completion of this transaction, China Risun will be able to expand its geographical reach with the operations and management services business capabilities, and increase the total production of coke and coking products. The Group currently has an annual production capacity of 150,000 tons of caprolactam in its Cangzhou Production Base. The Group's annual production capacity of caprolactam is expected to increase to 350,000 tons by consolidating the annual production capacities of the six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises. (Note: Caprolactam is one of the important organic chemical raw materials. The main purpose is to generate polyamide slice PA6 through polymerization, which can be used in high-end fashion, high-end plastic products, tires, food and drug preservation, outdoor protective equipment, fishery, parachutes, Ropes and other fields). The six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises are based in the Shandong province of China, which is one of the major sales locations of the Group where many of its customers are based. The Group can sell the products manufactured by the six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises to the Group's customers directly from the new production locations which can lower the transportation costs and increase the Group's competitive advantages. Furthermore, the Group can further procure raw materials by economics of scale and enlarge its price spread between its products and its raw materials. This can achieve a higher gross profit margin for the coke products as well as the refined chemical products.



