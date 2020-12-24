Thursday, 24 December 2020, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

New Delhi, India, Dec 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the realignment of its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. To maintain sustainability of operations by leveraging production & supply chain efficiencies, HCIL has decided to consolidate the manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports.



The company has stopped the production in Greater Noida plant. However, all Head Office functions, India R&D Centre and Spare Parts operations (including warehouse) for Automobile, Two Wheeler and Power Product business will continue to operate from Greater Noida.



Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, "Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution, and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base.



HCIL continues to believe in the resilience of the Indian economy and hope for a quicker recovery of the market. India is extremely important market in Honda's global strategy and HCIL is committed to bring its latest and advanced technology models including electrified vehicles in future."



With resumption of operations after the COVID-19 led lockdown, HCIL successfully ramped-up its daily production volume to pre-covid level from September 2020 and has been consistently witnessing monthly sales growth for the last three months. HCIL sales showed good recovery in the festive period and the company expects to sustain this sales momentum during the coming months.



About Tapukara Plant, Distt Alwar, Rajasthan



HCIL's Tapukara plant spreads over 450 acres with an installed production capacity of 1,80,000 units/annum and is an integrated manufacturing unit including all functions of Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Moulding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly, and Engine Testing facility. Tapukara plant is the culmination of best manufacturing know-how and practices gathered from Honda's global operations employing optimum automation, latest equipment and best layout for achieving high quality, best ergonomics, improved operational efficiency and highest level of safety. The plant also focuses greatly on the conservation of the environment and the efficient use of energy & other natural resources.



About Honda Cars India Ltd.



Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda's latest passenger car models and technologies, to the Indian customers. Honda's models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, fuel-efficiency and safety.







