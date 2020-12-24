Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 24, 2020
Thursday, 24 December 2020, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Arb Signals Ltd
Marco Fanger - Arbitly's New CEO Take Charge

Dublin, Ireland - Dec 24, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Incorporated in the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland and North America, Arbitly is a cryptocurrency arbitrage trading platform for individual investors and traders under UK and Ireland's jurisdiction. The platform is designed by seasoned experts who understand all the complexities of the cryptocurrency market.

Major Announcement

Alexander Black has stepped down from the position of the Chief Executive Officer; it comes as a follow up of the recent board meeting. The decision for Black to step down came largely to do with the family commitments. However, it is also seen as a strategic move for the enterprise's benefit, which would gain through someone more committed person.

Alexander Black, the company's founder, has been the CEO ever since the company was begun in January 2020. The business saw significant growth during his tenure, especially in the past 3 months.

Here is what the exact words of Alexander Black were before leaving the meeting, "I am proud to be the part of the Arbitly Brand. And now I believe it is the right time for me to step back and hand it over to someone equally passionate and capable. Having family commitments, I believe it will be the best thing for everyone, and for the company of course," the decision was approved by all the board members.

However, considering the deep-rooted importance of Black to the venture, he very much remains a core part of the company been the founder and now taking up the new role as an advisor, so he will still be able to contribute fully in his ways. He is considered a great asset to the company.

The Future Ahead

The stepping down of Alexander Black from the position opened a leadership vacuum filled by Marco Fanger, who was voted as the new CEO during the board-meeting. He will be assuming the role of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Like Black, Fanger is equally fiercely devoted to the project and intensely passionate about the goals. He has expressed his excitement and readiness to take up the job. His focus in the position will be to take the enterprise to greater heights.

Further information at: https://arbitly.io

Media contact
Company: Arb Signals Ltd
Contact: David Abraham
Support E-mail: [email protected]
VAT number: GB363707782
Telephone: +44 7440 965560
Facebook: https://facebook.com/arbitly.io
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCLMYrFtILO0tuZzuoFZo6LA

SOURCE: Arb Signals Ltd





Topic: Press release summary

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Marco Fanger - Arbitly's New CEO Take Charge  
Dec 24, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Weilu: The emerging trend of local vlog in China  
Dec 24, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Cars India Realigns Production Operations, To Focus on Sustainable Business Efficiency  
Dec 24, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Suntrap Life Technologies Discovers Natural anti-COVID-19 Compound  
Dec 24, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
KIEYYUEL's disposable nitrile gloves - No.1 in the medical industry  
Dec 24, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
China Risun Acquisition of Six Hongye Chemicals Enterprises Approved at EGM  
Dec 23, 2020 18:08 HKT/SGT
EBON: becoming Qualcomm to the Mining Hardware Industry  
Dec 23, 2020 14:05 HKT/SGT
UNISOC-powered Fibocom L610-EU obtains GCF/CE/NCC Certification   
Dec 23, 2020 13:40 HKT/SGT
Avaloq's Acquisition by NEC Successfully Completed  
Dec 23, 2020 08:58 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts First Overseas Production of OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand  
Dec 23, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       