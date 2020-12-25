Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, 25 December 2020, 12:43 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in November for Third Consecutive Month

TOKYO, Dec 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for November 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to November 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

Results in November were driven primarily by sales in China and Japan, and global sales were up approximately 2 percent year-on-year.

China
The market remains solid, and in addition to regional motor shows and other events to attract customers to dealers, sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand vehicles, and other models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 17 percent year-on-year.

Japan
Demand declined slightly in November of the previous year due to a consumption tax rate hike, and this year, sales of the new models including the Harrier, Yaris, and Raize, were strong. As a result, sales were up approximately 12 percent year-on-year, the second consecutive year-on-year increase.

Global Production

Results in November were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 7 percent year-on-year.

China
Strong sales of the Camry and the RAV4 had an impact, and as a result, production was up approximately 11 percent year-on-year.

Japan
In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and the Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.

