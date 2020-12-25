Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, 25 December 2020, 14:14 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Launches "C+pod" Ultra-Compact Battery Electric Vehicle in Japan
An environmentally-friendly two-seater BEV that expands the freedom of movement

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced a limited launch of the "C+pod" ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV), from December 25, to corporate users, local governments and other organizations that have been exploring new options to drive the popularization of BEVs. Toyota plans to further promote the establishment of systems for popularizing BEVs, including development of new business models, and to conduct a full-scale launch including to individual customers by 2022. Today's launch will also demonstrate new services that can only be provided by BEVs.




The new C+pod is an environmentally-friendly two-seater BEV designed as a mobility option that improves per-person energy efficiency. In addition to short-distance daily use, the C+pod is also aimed at corporate users visiting customers on a regular basis, and at users in urban or mountainous communities needing safe, unrestricted, and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

To drive further popularization of BEVs, Toyota is expanding its product lineup and forming open collaborations as it works to build new business models. In Japan, it is focusing initially on the C+pod, Walking Area BEVs(1), and Toyota i-Road(2), with more than 200 corporate and local government partners(3) currently involved in exploring new transportation models.

As one of these collaborative efforts, today's launch of the C+pod will also demonstrate new services specific to BEVs. One of those services is Toyota Green Charge, a joint project developed with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. to offer a single point of contact for corporations seeking support when constructing optimal charging facilities or developing electricity plans for BEVs, such as CO2-free power. The service will be jointly implemented in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., and TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. Other services in planning include the Electric-vehicle sharing service that combines tourist information with the "Toyota Share(4)" car-sharing service to promote sightseeing and excursions.

More information on Toyota's efforts to popularize BEVs is available at the following link
https://toyota.jp/personalmobility/

(1) Walking-Area BEVs are designed to facilitate movement through pedestrian zones. They provide mobility support in a range of situations, including when people are carrying heavy loads, such as large amounts of luggage, or when they have difficulty walking. The three types that are planned are seated type, standing type, and wheelchair-linked type.
(2) The i-ROAD is a compact three-wheeled BEV. It offers a novel and enjoyable riding experience that combines the convenience of a motorcycle with the comfort and stability of a car.
(3) As of December 2020.
(4) Toyota's car-sharing service that can be easily used via a smartphone



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
