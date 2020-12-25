

Tallinn, Estonia - This December has been rich in major milestones for OWNR Wallet. From now on, OWNR Wallet users will be able to order a prepaid Visa card straight in the app. The card will allow one to make purchases online and offline, and withdraw euros in ATM worldwide. The card is connected to your cryptocurrency wallet in OWNR Wallet app and provides round-the-clock access to its assets. It is possible to replenish the card with cryptocurrency almost in an instant. One of the advantages of the card is that the users can use it with Apple Pay. Applying for the card takes just a few minutes. All you need to do is fill out a short questionnaire and pass a quick video verification. The card will be delivered to the selected address free of charge. One may order and have the card delivered to almost any country of the world. The cost of ordering the card is €40. The service fee for the card makes €1 per month. Another major update is the launch of OWNR's own in-built crypto-to-crypto exchange. Previously the Changenow.io service was used for the cryptocurrency exchange. Now OWNR Wallet's users can enjoy faster exchange transactions which no longer depend on the asset availability on Changenow. The updated exchange is available in both desktop and mobile apps. Currently the following assets are available for exchange: BTC, ETH, USDT, DASH, ZEC, LTC. This list is to be expanded. Last but not least, December saw a major decrease of cryptocurrency purchase fees. The rates are now as low as 4% + 3 USD for customers from any countries supported for the purchase. What is more, the rates were reduced from 5% to 3% for verified Bitfinex customers using OWNR Wallet to purchase crypto with a credit or debit card. "I am happy to state that OWNR Wallet team has managed to keep the work going despite the pandemic, and brought to life two significant features," comments Grygoriy Sytenko, OWNR Wallet CEO. "Prepaid cards and own exchange are a valuable addition to the ecosystem we are building, but there's even more ahead". About OWNR Wallet OWNR is a multifunctional non-custodial HD wallet launched in April 2019 by an Estonia-based company. It is designed for those who want to keep all cryptocurrency operations in a single app, be it storing, sending, receiving, exchanging or purchasing crypto. Currently 11 basic coins and all the 250K+ ERC20 tokens are supported. OWNR is one of the few multi-asset wallets with full EOS support. The app is now available for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OSX, Linux. The company is PCI DSS compliant and holds two licenses to provide cryptocurrency purchase. Users can buy basic coins (BTC, LTC, ETH, DASH) with a bank card (Visa, MC), UnionPay, SEPA. Some of the technical features include:

- Autodiscovery of all assets supported and ERC20 tokens so that they are instantly available after the wallet import

- No limitations as to the length of the seed phrase

- Generating up to 20 addresses at once for BTC and BTC-like coins

- Widget to watch price updates for the coins of your choice

- Round-the-clock support available in the app

- SegWit for BTC and LTC

- Customizable fees

- Testnets for most of the coins supported Media contact

Company: OWNR Wallet OU

Contact: Grygory Sytenko, Co-Founder & CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://ownrwallet.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ownrwallet/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ownrwallet

Blog: https://medium.com/ownrwallet

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ownrwallet SOURCE: OWNR Wallet OU







