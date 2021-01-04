Monday, 4 January 2021, 15:40 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Strategic Public Relations Group ("SPRG" or the "Group") has finished 2020 in fine shape despite the many challenges the pandemic posed during the past year. This was largely attributable to the SPRGers, who have continued to provide professional and exceptional quality services to clients during these difficult times, along with its commitment to acting as a good corporate citizen and giving back to the community. These values form the most fundamental part of the Group's DNA, enabling its success over the past 25 years.



Richard Tsang, Chairman of SPRG said, "Talent has always been our most important asset since our establishment in 1995. As a result, we have chosen to act in defiance of the poor market conditions, never considering cutting our talent investment. As was announced in early February, following discussion with all the regional heads, we made the decision that no layoffs or salary cuts would result from COVID-19. This is because we are determined to be a responsible employer and will therefore try our very best to protect everyone's job, particularly during the most trying and unpredictable time in decades."



The Group's success is well earned, as evidenced by 29 awards won last year. SPRG is particularly proud to have received the Public Relations Agency of the Year Gold award in Asia, Australia and New Zealand at the 17th Annual International Business Awards for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to the financial campaign category in which SPRG is a regular winner, the Group's most awarded marketing case of late, Colour of Europe, has amassed a total of six awards in 2020. Moreover, SPRG devised a successful promotion strategy for Enabling Festival 2019, which also earned three prestigious accolades in the region. These campaigns perfectly illustrate the forward-thinking and adaptable nature of SPRG's communication strategy under the digital era.



At the forefront of the Group's expansion of professional practices is the launch of SPRG's new joint-venture company - Montieth SPRG, located in Hong Kong. The new joint venture will serve the financial and professional services, fintech and renewable energy sectors, amongst others. Montieth SPRG will benefit greatly from the co-owner, Montieth & Company, and its broad base of U.S., Canadian and European clients that are eager to enter or expand their market share in the Asia-Pacific market, as well as the local networks and resources which SPRG can provide.



SPRG has been giving back to society via its own NGO over the past five years, in addition to the pro bono services it provides to local communities and various industries and associations. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Group has fully utilised its connections and resources to contribute to the battle against the virus, having raised nearly US$80,000 worth of in-kind donations. This included giving away masks, sanitisers, food and necessities to over 7,950 people in need.



About Strategic Public Relations Group ("SPRG")



SPRG is one of the largest public relations networks in Asia Pacific and the largest public relations consultancy in Hong Kong. It has more than 290 professionals working from 15 wholly-owned offices, as well as an associate company in Australia, all providing clients with integrated communication services. With affiliates around the world and PROI Worldwide partners, SPRG can help clients access over 165 cities globally.



Since its founding in 1995, SPRG has proved to be an investor relations and financial communications specialist. It has also become a leader in IPO communications in Hong Kong, having completed 477 new listing campaigns to date. Furthermore, SPRG has more than 170 listed company retainer clients and maintains a highly diversified portfolio of multinational and local financial institution clients. Indicative of SPRG's diverse yet exceptional corporate communications capabilities, it advises clients on public, investor, media and government relations, corporate and marketing communications, issues and crisis communication management, event management and digital marketing, as well as provides media and presentation skills training, design and content creation, and editorial support.



SPRG has garnered over 420 prominent awards in the client campaign and agency categories, including "Network/Agency of the Year" titles from The Holmes Report, Campaign/PRWeek, Marketing magazine, The Stevie and Communication Director; all serve as testament to SPRG's dedication to excellence.



For more information on SPRG and its services visit: www.sprg.asia



