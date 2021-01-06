Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 09:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC's Northgate Public Services Acquires Charter Systems Ltd to Improve Information Sharing for Undercover Policing

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced that Northgate Public Services (NPS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC, has entered into an agreement to acquire Charter Systems Ltd, a leading supplier of Covert Operations software to police services in the UK and Canada.



NPS is the market leader for policing IT solutions in the UK with more than 50% of police forces currently using NPS' CONNECT crime, custody and intelligence management system to manage information on victims and crimes.



Charter Systems is part of Equinity Group plc's Digital division and provides mission-critical software to manage Covert Operations which is used by more than 60% of UK police forces as well as major customers in Canada. The potential for these two sets of technologies to be brought together could bring substantial benefits to the police service.



Ian Blackhurst, executive director of Public Safety, Northgate Public Services, said, "It's essential for undercover officers to have access to the most up to date and accurate information to be able to predict and prevent crime. Putting reliable intelligence into the hands of police forces means they are in a good position to be able to assess the risk to their officers, the public and the police operation."



He continues: "This acquisition is a great opportunity for us to expand our offer and will bring substantial value to customers of both Charter and NPS. Our working practices are already very similar so we will be able to start adding value to our solutions straight away."



NPS sees Charter Systems' solutions as a highly complementary and natural addition to its existing public safety portfolio and customer base. Strategically, the acquisition of Charter is consistent with increasing the NPS footprint in the UK and internationally with a focus on policing operations.



Aaron Hughes, CEO of the digital division of Equiniti, previous owners of Charter Systems, said: "We are pleased to sell Charter Systems, a market-leading software business in its field, to a complementary acquirer, and wish our colleagues and former clients well for the future. This disposal allows Equality to continue to focus on its core businesses."



About Northgate Public Services



Northgate Public Services (NPS) has a proven history of creating game-changing software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why 95% of local authorities use us to collect revenues and administer benefits. It's why 14 different police forces have chosen NPS' CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline, why 150 housing providers use NPS systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen eight million babies for hearing loss. Based in the UK but working around the world, NPS' 2,300 employees help improve the services that matter most. NPS is part of the NEC Corporation ("NEC", TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide. For more information, visit our CONNECT page: https://www.northgateps.com/connect.



About EQ (Equiniti Group plc)



EQ is an international technology-led services and payments specialist. With over 5,000 employees, it supports 36 million people in 120 countries and serves c.70% of the FTSE 100. EQ's purpose is to care for every customer and simplify every transaction, delivered with less of an impact on the environment.



EQ is listed on the London Stock Exchange as Equiniti Group plc. Find out more https://equiniti.com/.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness, and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

