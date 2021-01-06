Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 16:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Invests in Frozen Noodles for PRC Market Capturing Growing Demand for Frozen Foods and Premium Noodles

HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) announced that the Group has made an initial investment in production and storage facilities for frozen noodles in its Shunde Plant in the PRC. A first for the Group in the PRC on frozen noodles, this initiative will not only further enrich its product portfolio, but also capture the growing demand for frozen food products and premium noodles in the PRC. The facilities will commence operation this month, and the products will hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2021.



Nissin Foods' first production of frozen noodles in the PRC will hit the shelf in Beijing and Chengdu in the first quarter of this year. The inaugural products are a collaboration with one of the most popular Japanese ramen shops, "Hakata Ikkosha". Two authentic Japanese flavours, namely Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen (Photo 1) and Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen (Photo 2), featuring a rich and creamy pork bone soup base and Japanese Chashu pork with vegetables will be introduced.



Introducing Japanese "ice crown manufacturing method" to its production is another first for the Group in the PRC. This method helps retain the original taste, moisture and chewiness of the noodles by wrapping the noodles with ice cubes, akin to putting on an "ice blanket". After heating in a microwave oven for 3 and a half minutes, the ice cubes melt away and the noodles are steamed and moistened in a specially made pouch. With this, consumers can now conveniently prepare the most authentic Japanese premium noodles and enjoy eating at home.



The inaugural products are a collaboration with one of the most popular Japanese ramen shops, "Hakata Ikkosha". Two authentic Japanese flavours, namely Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen, featuring a rich and creamy pork bone soup base with Japanese Chashu pork with vegetables will be introduced. The frozen noodles will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven in Beijing and Chengdu. Separately, the Group's frozen noodles under the "Nissin Foods" brand will also be sold in mid-to high-end supermarkets in the PRC within the year.



Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, "Year 2021 will be a continuation as well as a new start for Nissin Foods, as we keep enhancing our core instant noodle offering with new innovations while expanding our business with new initiatives. As consumer demand for frozen food products and premium instant noodles continues to gather momentum in the PRC, Nissin Foods is well equipped to capture the growing market with the introduction of premium frozen noodles for the PRC market. We will continue to invest and work with more Japanese ramen shops to develop new flavours and take new initiatives to delight our customers, which in turn will allow us to achieve sustainable business growth and bring fruitful returns to our shareholders."



About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (The "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely "NISSIN" and "DOLL" together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely "Cup Noodles", "Demae Iccho", "Doll Instant Noodle", "Doll Dim Sum" and "Fuku" are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the "ECO Cup" concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC.



Nissin Foods is a constituent of eight Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.



