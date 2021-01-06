Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Deeper Network Deeper Network Wins Web3 Foundation Grant to Build Critical Web 3.0 Infrastructure for the Polkadot Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Deeper Network, an official member of the Substrate Builders Program, has received a Web3 Foundation grant to build critical infrastructure related to Substrate of the Polkadot ecosystem. Web3 Foundation's Github announced all the new recipients, including Developer Tooling, DeFi, Games, Oracles, Wallets, Bridges, NFT, Monitoring Tooling, Social Media, and Infrastructural Network represented by Deeper Network.



Deeper Network is committed to providing Web 3.0 infrastructure and gateway access for interacting with Web 3.0 content, aim to create a secure sharing network and a consensus network based on credit authentication. The company's flagship product is called Deeper Connect, providing security protection, privacy protection, and network acceleration, which can significantly improve users' internet experience. "At the same time, each Deeper Connect device is also a network node and a service portal that runs 24/7 hours in the Polkadot Web 3.0 network. Currently, it has been accepted into Parity's Substrate Builder Program. PolkaWorld has also conducted an interview with them," stated by PolkaWorld in their December 28th official news release.



Deeper Network CTO, Chao Ma mentioned "Deeper Network is positioned to become the underlying infrastructure for a truly decentralized communication network while serving as a gateway to Web3.0. dApps will proliferate in the Web3.0 era. Deeper's devices serve to bridge the gap and transition users from Web2.0 to Web3.0."



During PolkaWorld's interview, Deeper Network's CEO, Russell Liu said, "Web1.0 and Web2.0 have solved the problem of information asymmetry in many fields and greatly promoted the development of human civilization. However, there are still major areas where information asymmetry is unsolvable by Web 1.0/2.0. In fact, Web 1.0/2.0 has even created new gaps in information."



At Deeper Network, our understanding of Web 3.0 is to further close the information gap, and have the users gain control on the internet, achieving a fairer, freer, and more democratic internet environment. With excellent products as the entrance, Deeper Network can lead users to painlessly enter the Web 3.0 ecosystem.



