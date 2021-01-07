Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 7, 2021
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Rhotex Inc.
Rhotex Inc. Imposes a New Eco-Friendly Concept to Cryptocurrency Mining

TORONTO, Jan 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that keeps mining operations working perfectly, while consuming less power versus output performance.




The design of Rhotex Inc. miners allows for cooling systems to be built within the case. Keeping temperatures down ensures that the machine runs smoothly, consistently, and at peak efficiency.

The Rhotex Inc. product line includes:

RHO Lite - $3,150

SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 1000 TH/s - Bitcoin
Hash rate: 5GH/s - Ethereum
RHO Pro - $5,800

SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin
Hash rate: 10 GH/s - Ethereum
RHO Rack - $12,999

SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin
Hash rate: 20 GH/s - Ethereum

For more information, visit www.rhotex.com.

About Rhotex Inc.

Our inbuilt cooling system cases provide an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners. Rhotex inbuilt cooling systems are engineered to cool the machine as the chips generate heat. These systems are safe for computer chips and keep the chips cool as they run and generate heat. The cooling systems work automatically. This simply means you only need to turn on the cooling system, then the system automatically regulates the temperature within the case while the machine works efficiently.

CONTACT:
Torrie Fontan
Rhotex Inc.
+17472161067

SOURCE: Rhotex Inc.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MHI Thermal Systems Receives 2020 "Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award" for MSV2 Series of High-efficiency, Air-cooled Heat Pump Chillers  
Jan 7, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
Launch of Digital Week 2021: Southeast Asia  
Jan 7, 2021 10:23 HKT/SGT
KSA Nisbah Capital Subsidiary of Taibah Valley has Joined Tezos Blockchain Ecosystem  
Jan 7, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Rhotex Inc. Imposes a New Eco-Friendly Concept to Cryptocurrency Mining  
Jan 7, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Mediwelcome: Bringing High-Quality Medical Service Genes, or an Internet Hospital Upstart?  
Jan 7, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus and Hitachi Announce Long-Term Business Alliance regarding Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems  
Jan 6, 2021 17:48 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Keihin, Showa, and Nissin Kogyo Conclude Management Integration and Commence Operations as Hitachi Astemo  
Jan 6, 2021 17:17 HKT/SGT
Mediwelcome: Key Player in the Gold Track, is Forming a Head Leading Advantage  
Jan 6, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mediwelcome: Reasonable valuation with HK listing on track for January 19  
Jan 6, 2021 15:45 HKT/SGT
Deeper Network Wins Web3 Foundation Grant to Build Critical Web 3.0 Infrastructure for the Polkadot Ecosystem  
Jan 6, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       