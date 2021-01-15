Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 15, 2021
Friday, 15 January 2021, 07:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
New-Look Toyota Yaris Wrc Ready to Fight for More Titles in 2021

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has unveiled a new look for the Toyota Yaris WRC as it prepares to add to the car's haul of FIA World Rally Championship success during the 2021 season.




The new livery is similar to that worn by the new GR010 HYBRID for the FIA World Endurance Championship - with a design on the GR lettering indicating the strong connection between Toyota's competition cars and road cars such as the GR Yaris, which has been developed using the knowledge gained by the team in the WRC.

Underneath this new appearance, the team will continue with the proven package of the Toyota Yaris WRC for a fifth consecutive season - the last before new technical regulations are introduced to the championship in 2022.

So far, the car has achieved 17 victories in the WRC (winning over one-third of the events it has taken part in) and 322 stage wins. After the manufacturers' title of 2018, it has been taken to back-to-back drivers' and co-drivers' crowns in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the team's aim is to secure the full set of championship titles.

The team continues to work to optimise the Yaris WRC, with further developments set to be introduced during 2021. The car is also now fitted with Pirelli tyres as the Italian company becomes the sole tyre supplier for the WRC's top categories from this season.

The team enjoys strong continuity into 2021, especially with its driver line-up as all three crews stay on for a second season. After claiming their seventh world title in 2020, Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia return alongside Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin, who finished as runners-up in their strongest season to-date. Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen will look to build upon their promising rookie campaign, in which they finished fifth in the championship.

The season is set to begin with the classic curtain-raiser Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 21-24.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Jan 15, 2021 07:37 HKT/SGT
Toyota Gazoo Racing Introduces GR010 Hybrid Hypercar
Dec 25, 2020 14:14 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches "C+pod" Ultra-Compact Battery Electric Vehicle in Japan
Dec 25, 2020 12:43 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in November for Third Consecutive Month
Dec 22, 2020 14:20 HKT/SGT
Toyota Shows e-Palette Geared Towards Practical MaaS Applications
Dec 18, 2020 10:15 HKT/SGT
Ultra-Lightweight Intelligent Wheelchair Receives $1M as Winner of Mobility Unlimited Challenge is Announced
Dec 11, 2020 13:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology for Zero-Emissions Heavy Duty Trucks
Dec 9, 2020 12:16 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches the New Mirai
Dec 8, 2020 13:01 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Hino Launch Initiative with Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Lawson to Introduce Light-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Trucks
Dec 7, 2020 13:23 HKT/SGT
SPARX Group Establishes the Japan Monozukuri Mirai Fund
Dec 7, 2020 10:33 HKT/SGT
Ogier and Ingrassia Become Seven-Time World Champions With Toyota Gazoo Racing
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       