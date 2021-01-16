Friday, 15 January 2021, 23:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited Jacobson Pharma's Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of JBM (Healthcare) Limited on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Declaration of Conditional Special Interim Dividend

HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited ("Jacobson Pharma" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and proprietary medicines, today announced the declaration of a conditional special interim dividend by way of a distribution in specie of an aggregate of 241,777,625 JBM Shares, representing approximately 27.1% of the total number of JBM Shares in issue immediately upon completion of the proposed spin-off, to the qualifying shareholders.



As of today, the total number of issued shares of the Company ("Shares") is 1,934,221,000. Assuming there is no change in the total number of shares from today up to 29 January 2021 (the "Record Date"), the qualifying shareholders will receive one JBM Share for every eight Shares held on the Record Date.



The distribution is conditional on the public offer becoming unconditional in all respects. If such condition is not satisfied, the proposed spin-off will not take place and the distribution will not be made.



https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0115/2021011501333.pdf



About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2633)

Jacobson Pharma is a leading generic drug company in Hong Kong. The Group also carries a portfolio of proprietary brands, notably Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung TjiThung San, Contractubex Scar Gel, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Doan's Ointment, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Col-gan Tablet, which have been widely recognised by the market. In the strategic expansion of its branded healthcare business platform, the Group has introduced health and wellness brands and products such as Dr. Freeman Flu/RSV Combo, SmartfishHealth Nutrition Products, Dr. Freeman Infection Control Product Series and Dr Freeman COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit, among other reputable brands represented in overseas markets such as Excilor and Weisen-U.



The Group aims at the continued strategic enrichment of both of its generic drug and branded healthcare portfolios through the addition of high value-added products. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Cambodia forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group's website: http://www.jacobsonpharma.com



