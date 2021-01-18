Monday, 18 January 2021, 08:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Jan 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that on January 20th, 2021, a new President will be sworn into office in the United States. The Company believes the new administration and the House and the Senate, which is majority controlled by the same political party of the new President, will strongly advocate for the FOMB (Federal Oversight and Management Board) to approve the previously approved 593MW of solar projects, including Montalva.



Although the exact day is not known by Greenbriar, we do know that the US Congress is specifically aware of the significant financial savings and health benefits to the Puerto Rican ratepayer in having these approved contracts accepted by the FOMB.



Puerto Ricans have had to suffer for decades with extremely high priced electrical generation that was also dirty, hazardous, inefficient and costly to human health and dependent on foreign oil sources. The technology was 60 years old and virtually no modern society in North America, except Hawaii and some Caribbean islands, burn dirty oil to produce electricity.



All of the solar projects, including Montalva, which has the greatest financial and health benefits to the Island, have already been approved by PREPA and the independent consumer regulator, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB). We look forward to this formal completion.



About Greenbriar Capital Corp



Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. The company will also grant 350,000 3 year stock options at $2.00 CDN to Paul Morris, BA, MA, JD.



