  • Monday, January 18, 2021
Monday, 18 January 2021, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Second Overall as Toyota Gazoo Racing Fights To the End of Dakar 2021

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel finished Dakar 2021 in second place overall, after completing the final 200 kilometre-long stage from Yanbu to Jeddah. The pair trailed rally winner Stephane Peterhansel by 13min 51sec after twelve competitive stages with a total timed race distance of 4,400 kilometres. Giniel de Villiers and Alex Haro completed the final stage in 10th place, after suffering one mid-stage puncture and losing time due to navigation.




They brought their Toyota Hilux home in eighth place overall, 3hr 57min 39sec behind the winner. A finish was the target for Shameer Variawa and Dennis Murphy, after the driver's failed attempt at Dakar 2019. They finished this year's event in 21st position, and recorded a number of highly competitive stage results during the rally. Over the course of Dakar 2021, Nasser and Mathieu recorded five stage victories and a further stage win by Giniel and Alex. In total, Toyota Hilux entries topped eight out of the 12 stages.

For the full release, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/release/2021/other/0118-01.html.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
