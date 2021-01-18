Monday, 18 January 2021, 17:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets the Top Step on Classic Season Opener

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is preparing for the 2021 season to begin with Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 21-24, and has its sights set on victory on the legendary winter event. Since the Toyota Yaris WRC came second in 2017 on its debut in the FIA World Rally Championship, the team has finished with at least one car in the podium positions in Monaco every year. It aims to climb to the top step this time around with its continuing full-season driver line-up, formed of seven-time and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, last year's runner-up Elfyn Evans and rising star Kalle Rovanpera.



2021 Yaris WRC



Ogier is a seven-time winner of Rallye Monte-Carlo, which is based in his hometown of Gap in the French Alps. The oldest rally on the WRC calendar - which this year celebrates its 110th anniversary - is also one of the most challenging, thanks to the changeable conditions which can range from dry asphalt to snow and ice, sometimes within a single stage. This means tyre choice is often a critical element of the rally.



This year, the teams will be using new tyres from Pirelli, which becomes the sole supplier of the WRC's top categories. In the six weeks since the final round of the 2020 season, the team has tested in France with the four tyre options for Rallye Monte-Carlo in a range of different weather conditions typical of the event.



The rally is set to start on Thursday afternoon with a pair of stages just to the north of Gap. On Friday morning the crews will head west for three new stages, two of which will be repeated after midday service. Saturday morning takes the rally to the east for two stages prior to the final service in Gap, with the La Breole - Selonnet test to then be run for a second time before the crews make the journey to Monaco. The final day takes place further to the west of the Principality than usual, with a pair of stages to each be run twice.



