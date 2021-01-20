Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PunkPanda Messaging apps Regain Control and Privacy with PunkPanda PunkPanda's ecosystem includes PandaChat, PandaPost and PandaMeet, with PandaVault arriving soon

LONDON, Jan 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - PunkPanda, a UK-based technology startup, has launched a series of products to help Internet users and businesses reduce the risks of digitizing by providing military-grade encryption and all-around security. PunkPanda co-founder Matthew Connelly is creating a platform where people can communicate securely without worrying about privacy or security breaches. The company's ultimate goal is PunkPanda Universe, a communication ecosystem of commonly used tools to meet the needs of both personal and business users.



PunkPanda's ecosystem includes PandaChat, PandaPost and PandaMeet, with PandaVault coming soon.



Offering military-grade encryption to protect users



For most Internet users, online communication services have been an essential part of our lives since the invention of the Internet and instant messaging. Now, they have become even more important to us, especially in the wake of outbreaks where physical interaction is a high-risk move for everyone.



But online communication can be extremely risky. With any luck, people's data could end up being mined by large companies. But if unlucky, hackers could lock a user's passwords, banking information and sensitive files through the applications he or she uses, which is why Internet users should use communication services that are highly secure and respectful of privacy.



If successful, it will be the first technology company in the world to create an all-in-one encrypted communications platform that offers a diverse range of services to meet the needs of individual and corporate users.



PandaChat situates a solid foundation for the ecosystem



Instant messaging services are the most commonly used online communication tool, which is why PunkPanda began developing PandaChat, a messaging application that connects all users. PandaChat is a privacy-centric messaging application built on the XMPP protocol and utilizes 256-bit encryption algorithms to protect users' privacy.



Unlike some of the most popular social media or chat applications, PandaChat does not monitor user conversations or collect personal data because it uses end-to-end encryption to protect your information. Only the sender and the designated recipient have a digital key to decrypt the message, and not even PunkPanda has a key to decrypt the message. Even PunkPanda does not have the key to decrypt any messages sent by users.



With PandaChat's ZAP and HIDE/UNHIDE features, users have the ultimate control over their messages. With the ZAP feature, users can erase their messages at any time and leave no trace of them. On the other hand, the HIDE/UNHIDE feature can hide and show messages at any time.



Gaining worldwide traction from its launch



Regarding the progress so far, co-founder Matthew Connelly revealed that the app has received 5,000 downloads in more than 25 countries. Since its launch in October 2020, the app has received 10 major updates to improve the user experience and new features.



"In everything, PunkPanda implements cutting-edge, military-grade encryption. There are so many ways to communicate with friends and colleagues these days, from online chats, video conferencing, audio calls, video calls, email and file transfers, that it is important for PunkPanda to understand how important privacy and security are in communication. the ultimate goal of PunkPanda is to raise the bar for data security on the internet," Matthew added.



One step away from completing the ecosystem



Since the launch of PandaChat three months ago, its development team has been working to release further products under the PunkPanda ecosystem.



PandaPost, the essential email client, is protected by a high level of security. It allows users to send emails to anyone, even to non-PunkPanda users. Emails sent through PandaPost can only be viewed on PandaPost, giving users full privacy control over their content. PunkPanda's EMA file encryption and compression tools are also available together on PandaPost, as users can send EMA encrypted files on their email client.



PandaMeet, a video conferencing and webinar tool built with the highest security standards, but designed to be very user-friendly. Launched last month, it allows everyone to understand what they are doing the moment they enter the meeting room. It's worth mentioning that the PunkPanda team hosted a Christmas celebration on the PandaMeet platform last year.



Completing the final piece of their ecosystem is PandaVault, currently in development, a secure cloud storage platform that will provide basic free storage for all PunkPanda users, with additional storage available in the future at competitive prices. With the official debut of all services, PunkPanda hopes that all users will look forward to their new services and continue to provide them with positive input on how they can build better applications in the future.



PunkPanda is available today on Google Play and the App Store, or the company's website: punkpanda.io.



Media contact:

Afshin Rifat, PUNKPANDA

E:: [email protected]

T: +34 60 592 0633

U: https://punkpanda.io











Topic: New Security Issue

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

