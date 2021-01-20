Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 10:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda, Cruise and GM Take Next Steps Toward Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
- Cruise to send first self-driving vehicles to Japan and start development for testing this year as part of Honda?s new mobility business -

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has announced that it will collaborate with Cruise and General Motors on self-driving vehicles for its autonomous vehicle mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan, based on the development and commercial agreements signed in October 2018.




Cruise will be sending the first of its self-driving test vehicles to Japan and start development for testing this year.

Further ahead, Honda aims to launch its MaaS business using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle the three companies are jointly developing exclusively for autonomous vehicle mobility service businesses. Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., established in February 2020, will be the operator of such MaaS business in Japan.

Comments by Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise:
"Cruise's mission to provide safer, cleaner and more accessible transportation is not limited to the US. These are major changes that are needed almost everywhere in the world, and this is a small, but symbolic step with Honda on our global journey."

Comments by Takahiro Hachigo, President & Representative Director, Honda Motor Co, Ltd.:
"This collaboration with Cruise will enable the creation of new value for mobility and people's daily lives, which we strive for under Honda's 2030 Vision of serving people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life's potential. Through active collaboration with partners who share the same interests and aspirations, Honda will continue to accelerate the realization of our autonomous vehicle MaaS business in Japan."



