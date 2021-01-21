Thursday, 21 January 2021, 21:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Rocket Vault Finance Partners with Blockpass before Tokensale

HONG KONG, Jan 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The latest in a series of partnerships to be announced, Blockpass is proud to reveal its collaboration with Rocket Vault Finance. Rocket Vaut is integrating Blockpass' unique KYC Connect solution to enable fast, simple and efficient KYC for users, not only to onboard new customers, but also to verify those wishing to be involved with their upcoming token sale. Starting in February, the Rocket Vault token sale promises to be both exciting and compliant thanks to this new partnership.







Rocket Vault Finance is a Smart Vault powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence predictive analytics and Machine Learning, adopting a data-driven approach to come up with vault strategies to minimize losses and maximize gains to provide the best APY in stable coins. Users deposit funds with Rocket Vault and the platform automatically invests it in the best pools, avoiding risky pools and achieving over 100% APY on average to date. Rocket Vault has two user plans in public beta - a 'free for retail' option and a 'paid for institutions' option.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.



"It's always great to find others who value compliance as highly as we do," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "The team at Rocket Valut have demonstrated their commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and through this partnership we're excited to enable it. We're all looking forward to facilitating their successful tokensale next month and working with the team at Rocket Vault to onboard new customers for many years to come."



"We are excited to work with blockpass for our customer KYC & AML checks," said Founder and CEO of RVF, Kiran Mannam. "Blockpass addresses a very critical part of the customer onboarding process with ease. The APIs are user-friendly and save a lot of time and effort in automating the whole process."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and companies it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass has seen rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past year as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, including supporting successful fundraisers in the past few months. The recent integration with Matic is already leading to conversations with other companies and businesses around the topic of KYC provision.



With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Blockpass



Blockpass is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network, a decentralized oracle solution, in early January, Blockpass introduced the first on-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.



About Rocket Vault Finance



Rocket Vault Finance in a nutshell is the "Intelligent Fund Manager" backed by AI & ML for Crypto Value Investing. Just deposit in the SmartVault, sit back & watch your funds grow! Why lose sleep over crypto investing? RocketVault works hard 24x7x365 days to maximise your gains while you are having a quality time with your family.



Rocket Vault Finance closed token preSale successfully in early January 2021 and the private and public sale are scheduled for February 2021. To participate in the upcoming token sale, please find below the project links:



