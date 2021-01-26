Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Takex Co., Ltd. Lasting Antiviral Effect against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA An ethanol sanitizer with Bamboo extract

Verifies 99.99% of virus inactivation even after 15 days

Osaka, Japan, Jan 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Takex Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Suita City, Osaka Prefecture / President and CEO: Kumi Okada), the company engaged in the research and development of bamboo for about 34 years since the development of a sanitizer by using bamboo extract in 1987, announces that it has conducted a verification test of TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA Sanitizer against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) and confirmed 99.99% of the virus inactivation even after 15 days.



TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA Sanitizer used for this test is a food grade ethanol sanitizer containing Bamboo extract, extracted from bamboo skin. It also provides assurance for the users as TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is Halal certified by JAKIM, Malaysia government certification body which is highly recognized in other countries as well. TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is manufactured in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and now on sale in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia (Product name is MAZTEX CLEAN EXTRA) and Thailand (Product name is TAKETSUYU).



Takex will continue to create products which contribute to the health and safety of people through the research and development of bamboo.



Summary and result of the evaluation test



[Covid-19 virus strain used for the test]

SARS-CoV-2 JPN/TY/WK-521 (Provided by National Institute of Infectious Diseases)



[Summary of test]

- Test center: Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center

- Test sample: TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (Bamboo extract-containing ethanol preparation)

- Operative temperature: 25 degrees C

- Measurement of infectivity titer: Plaque assay

- Date of preparation of test specimen: December 3, 2020

- Date of testing: December 18, 2020



[Test method]

1. Apply the test sample on 50mm x 50mm plates and dry them. Store the plates for 15 days to use as test specimens.

2. Inoculate 0.40ml of the test virus inoculum onto the 15 days-old test specimens.

3. After covering with a PE film (40mm x 40mm) and contacting at 25 degrees C and a relative humidity of not less than 90% for 24 hours, add 10ml of wash-out solution onto each specimen.

4. Rub the surface of each specimen and film to wash out the virus.

5. Determine the virus infectivity titer by plaque assay.



[Test result]

It is confirmed that 99.99% of the virus became inactive after 15 days of TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA application.



[Test standard]

ISO21702



What is Bamboo extract

Bamboo extract is obtained from the crushed sheath of the stem of a gramineous Moso bamboo grown in Japan using special extraction method. It is approved as a food additive in Japan under Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which confirm the safety of itself.



Takex confirmed in a research with Osaka Prefecture University that Bamboo extract was effective to inactivate feline calicivirus, an alternative virus of norovirus which is one of the agents of food poisoning. Also, in another research with Tottori University, it confirmed that the extract was effective to inactivate a bird flu virus (H5N3).



About Takex Co., Ltd. https://takex-co.com/en/

Takex has been developing, manufacturing and selling hygiene products and shelf-life improvement agents that contain active ingredients extracted from bamboo since it developed a sanitizer using Bamboo extract in 1987. Targeting not only the Japanese market but also overseas and Halal markets, Takex is offering antibacterial and sanitizing agents, freshness-keeping agents, food additives, and others which obtain halal certification by JAKIM, Malaysia in the halal market.



Takexco Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is a subsidiary company of Takex Co., Ltd. in Malaysia, which was established in September 2017. For the Covid-19 virus test and products detailed information, please refer attached reference document. http://www.acnnewswire.com/pdf/files/Takex.pdf



Takexco Malaysia Sdn Bhd. Contact information

Unit 06-08, Level 6, Menara MBMR,

No.1, Jalan Syed Putra,

58000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tel: 03-27323986

[email protected]



Media contact

Takex PR office (within Kyodo PR)

E-mail: [email protected]







