- Real-world improvements to LIFEBOOK models designed in line with today's working styles

- Introduction of 11th Gen Intel vPro platform and 5G mobile data connectivity

- Super-lightweight flagship LIFEBOOK U9311 and LIFEBOOK U9311X models weigh starting at 885g

MUNICH, Jan 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Designed during the global pandemic, the new-generation Fujitsu LIFEBOOK U9311 is built to focus on the new normality for a busy executive. Based on the 11th generation Intel vPro platform and even thinner, more powerful, longer-lasting, and lighter than before - weighing just 885 grams - the new flagship model to the LIFEBOOK range redefines no-compromise working.



The featherlight LIFEBOOK U9311X convertible and LIFEBOOK U9311 clamshell 13.3-inch notebooks weigh several hundred grams less than market-leading tablet and keyboard combinations, running Windows 10 Professional and featuring a full-size keyboard. The LIFEBOOK U9311 introduces 5G data connectivity, and the LIFEBOOK U9311X folds flat into a tablet with a generous 13.3-inch touchscreen.



Real-world improvements match today's working styles



Sweeping improvements for 2021 characterize the refreshed high-end LIFEBOOK line-up, designed with new working styles top of mind. The most apparent visual improvement is the super-narrow bezel on the LIFEBOOK U9311, delivering an almost frameless screen and an extreme small footprint. A magnesium chassis ensures the notebooks are robust enough to stand up to the knocks and bumps of being carried around.



Built for videoconferencing: A front-facing built-in HD camera ensures super-sharp images - and can be completely closed with a new mechanical shutter. Crystal-clear conversations are guaranteed with best-ever audio for LIFEBOOK models, thanks to Dirac's patented frequency and impulse response correction, and volume enhancement technologies - specifically tailored for small speakers.



Stunning graphics: The introduction of Intel Iris Xe graphics ensures a smooth and immersive experience for graphics-intensive applications - even on a par with notebooks using more expensive entry-level discrete GPUs.



Secure by design: New LIFEBOOK models integrate Windows Hello for convenient login, while Fujitsu's contact-free PalmSecure biometric authentication provides the highest security level compared to any other integrated biometric authentification. Models also feature Intel Hardware Shield, available exclusively on the Intel vPro platform. This provides the world's most comprehensive hardware-based security for business, including below-the-OS-security protection, application and data security protection, and advanced threat detection.



The best connectivity: 5G mobile data arrives in selected LIFEBOOK models for the first time, offering built-in access to the latest, fastest connectivity. New models also retain the practicality of wired networking, with a full-size LAN port accessible via an innovative folding latch, without the need to carry a dongle.



Setting new standards: All-day battery life reduces runtime anxiety and avoids the need to carry a charging adapter and cable. For extra convenience, the new LIFEBOOK models standardize on USB-C Thunderbolt 4 charging. A new four-cell battery ensures enhanced battery performance and durability.



Rudiger Landto, Head of Product Category Management EMEA - Client Computing Devices - at Fujitsu, comments, "We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and center as we designed improvements to the new top-of-the-line LIFEBOOK models. Consequently, we've been able to focus on making LIFEBOOK the perfect partner for mobile and remote working - whether you prefer to use a notebook in clamshell model, like a tablet or docked."



"We are pleased to partner with Fujitsu on the new, super thin and lightweight LIFEBOOKs, based on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform. Fujitsu and Intel share a commitment to meeting the varied needs of business users with high-performing, secure and versatile commercial devices," says Stephanie Hallford, VP and GM of the Business Client group at Intel. "With this new device from Fujitsu, employees can work faster and be more productive on modern thin-and-light PCs - all with the peace of mind that Intel Hardware Shield provides comprehensive, hardware-based security for business."



Fujitsu also introduces the 11th generation Intel vPro platform to the upgraded LIFEBOOK U7311 clamshell and STYLISTIC Q7311 tablet, which feature all-day battery runtime.



Pricing and availability



The new LIFEBOOK and STYLISTIC models are available to order immediately. Prices vary by country and specification.



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.







