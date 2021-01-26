Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 10:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for the Fifth Time

TOKYO, Jan 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has been listed in the 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's fifth inclusion on the list. Ranked 16rd, Eisai was the highest ranking company among global pharmaceutical companies. Also, Eisai became the highest ranking Japanese company among the five Japanese companies listed in the Global 100.

The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of approximately 8,100 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year at the World Economic Forum in Davos week. The Global 100 is based on up to 24 key performance indicators covering clean revenue, financial management, supplier performance, employee management and resource management, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels. Eisai received high evaluation particularly on clean revenue and investment*, as well as employee safety and stability.

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this corporate philosophy, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value.

* Sales revenue, R&D cost and investment for products such as medicines which are under equitable pricing strategies and included in the WHO Essentials Medicines Lists or used to treat any of in scope diseases, conditions and pathogens defined by the ATM Index Foundation.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Jan 12, 2021 11:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Lenvatinib at 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
Dec 18, 2020 12:09 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Construction of the 5th Manufacturing Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan
Dec 17, 2020 11:47 HKT/SGT
LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Combination Demonstrated Statistically Significant Improvement in OS, PFS and ORR
Dec 11, 2020 09:43 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Biogen Files New Drug Application for Aducanumab in Japan
Dec 4, 2020 11:17 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at 43rd Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Nov 30, 2020 13:04 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel at the 74th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting
Nov 30, 2020 10:16 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Wren Therapeutics Enter Into Research Collaboration Agreement for Drug Discovery for Synucleinopathies
Nov 27, 2020 21:05 HKT/SGT
AbbVie and Eisai Announce an approval for additional indication of HUMIRA
Nov 18, 2020 19:11 HKT/SGT
Eisai Selected for Membership in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 for Seventh Time
Nov 18, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Jyseleca (Filgotinib) for Rheumatoid Arthritis Launches in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       