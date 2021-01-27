Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Takex Co., Ltd. Lasting Antiviral Effectiveness against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA An Ethanol Sanitizer containing Bamboo Extract

Effective 99.99% of virus inactivation even after 15 days

Osaka, Japan, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Takex Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Suita City, Osaka Prefecture / President and CEO: Kumi Okada), engaged in the research and development of bamboo extract in sanitizer for 34 years since 1987. A lab test was conducted with TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA SANITIZER against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2). Positive result shown 99.99% of the virus inactivation even after 15 days.



TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is a food grade ethanol sanitizer containing Bamboo extract. It provides assurance for users as TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is Halal certified by JAKIM, Malaysia government certification body which is highly recognized in other countries. TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is manufactured in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and now on sale in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia (Product name is MAZTEX CLEAN EXTRA) and Thailand (Product name is TAKETSUYU).



Takex pledges to develop products which contribute to the health and safety of users through continuous research and development of bamboo.



Summary and result of the evaluation test



[Covid-19 virus strain used for the test]

SARS-CoV-2 JPN/TY/WK-521 (Provided by National Institute of Infectious Diseases)



[Summary of test]

- Test center: Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center

- Test sample: TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (Bamboo extract-containing ethanol preparation)

- Operative temperature: 25 degrees C

- Measurement of infectivity titer: Plaque assay

- Date of preparation of test specimen: December 3, 2020

- Date of testing: December 18, 2020



[Test method]

1. Apply the test sample on 50mm x 50mm plates and dry them. Store the plates for 15 days to use as test specimens.

2. Inoculate 0.40ml of the test virus inoculum onto the 15 days-old test specimens.

3. After covering with a PE film (40mm x 40mm) and contacting at 25 degrees C and a relative humidity of not less than 90% for 24 hours, add 10ml of wash-out solution onto each specimen.

4. Rub the surface of each specimen and film to wash out the virus.

5. Determine the virus infectivity titer by plaque assay.



[Test result]

99.99% of the virus became inactive even after 15 days of TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA application.



[Test standard]

ISO21702



What is Bamboo extract

Bamboo extract is obtained from the crushed sheath of the stem of a gramineous Moso bamboo grown in Japan using unique extraction method. It is approved as a food additive in Japan under Japan government - Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which confirmed the safety of bamboo.



In a collaboration research with Osaka Prefecture University, lab test result shown Bamboo extract is effective to inactivate feline calicivirus, a type of norovirus which is responsible for food poisoning. In addition, in another collaboration research with Tottori University, lab test result also shown the bamboo extract is effective to inactivate a bird flu virus (H5N3).



About Takex Co., Ltd. https://takex-co.com/en/

Takex has been developing, manufacturing and selling hygiene products and shelf-life improvement agents that contain active ingredients extracted from bamboo since it started in 1987. Serving not only the Japan market but also Halal and non-Halal markets around the world. Takex offers antibacterial and sanitizing agents, freshness-keeping agents, food additives, which had obtained halal certifications by JAKIM, Malaysia in the halal market.



Takexco Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is a subsidiary company of Takex Co., Ltd. in Malaysia, which was established in September 2017. For the Covid-19 virus test and products detailed information, please refer attached reference document. http://www.acnnewswire.com/pdf/files/Takex.pdf



Distributor in Singapore

Sze Heng Chan Holdings Pte. Ltd.

1 Tampines North Drive 1

#06-17/18/19 T Space

Singapore 528559

Lester +65 9666 7775

Carmen +65 8587 9889

Email: [email protected]

www.facebook.com/szehengchanholdingspteltd



Media contact

Takex PR office (within Kyodo PR)

E-mail [email protected]







