Vancouver, BC, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is excited to announce that Solargram Farms Corporation ("Solargram"), a holder of a Canadian Federal Health Canada License to cultivate, test, harvest and sell cannabis, has now additionally been approved for a Canadian Federal Health Canada Sales and Processing License.



Health Canada Sales and Processing License Approval



Immediately following the large outdoor Solargram harvest on October 30, 2020, Solargram, with its cannabis consultant Deloitte, submitted its sales and processing license application to Health Canada for review. The processing and sales licensing application is a rigorous, multi-phased acceptance process that enables Solargram to monetize selling and distributing its authorized products into provincially run, Canadian retail distribution networks. Solargram has now received its Canadian Federal Sales and Processing License, all within the early first quarter of 2021 as anticipated.



Solargram is in negotiations with several Canadian Crown Provincial wholesalers as well as with strategically selected Licensed Producers across Canada in preparation for sales production and the commencement of monetization.



Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) added to The Psychedelic Index



The Psychedelic Index is the first (and currently only) index that tracks publicly traded psychedelic companies across a variety of international stock exchanges. As the most comprehensive psychedelic index available, Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) is one 1 of the 34 companies that make up the index.



