Source: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer Appoints 20-year Technology Veteran as New Vice President for Sales for SEAPAC - Joen will lead AppsFlyer's sales strategy in SEAPAC (Southeast Asia-Pacific) and scale the sales team across the region; an important high-growth region for Marketing Technology and AppsFlyer global

- With over 20 years of strategic technology sales experience, Joen has a proven track record of success in the industry, and has managed to exceed targeted sales growth in his previous positions

SINGAPORE, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, AppsFlyer (https://www.appsflyer.com/), the global attribution, and marketing analytics leader, has appointed Joen van Driel as the company's new Vice President for Sales for Southeast Asia-Pacific (SEAPAC). This appointment builds on AppsFlyer's focus on Southeast Asia, India, Japan, and Korea; a high-growth market altogether with more than 663 million new mobile internet users to be added by 2025, according to a GSMA report (https://www.gsma.com/mobileeconomy/asiapacific/).



Joen van Driel



With over twenty years of background in strategic technology sales, Joen brings his extensive experience across sales management, strategy, and business development to AppsFlyer's Southeast Asia-Pacific team. Joen also spent the last 17 years based in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines, working in leadership positions at Oracle, Google Cloud, Adobe, and Salesforce.com, with deep experience providing results-driven solutions for these top-notch technology firms.



Starting from February and based in AppsFlyer's SEAPAC hub in Bangkok, Joen will play a key role in driving results and a long-term strategy for the company, while focusing on new customer successes and developing a high-performing sales team.



"Despite the impact of 2020, AppsFlyer has continued to excel, not only in SEAPAC but globally, and I am honored to work alongside talented individuals in the team to further advance our sales efforts and assert AppsFlyer's dominance in the region. AppsFlyer is well-positioned to help marketers transform their businesses, and the mobile marketing industry continues to expand with the use of mobile apps wildly increasing day by day. I look forward to what lies ahead," said Joen van Driel, Vice President of Sales, SEAPAC, AppsFlyer.



Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director, AppsFlyer APAC says, "We are looking forward to Joen bringing his exceptional transformational leadership skills to the AppsFlyer APAC team. He will play a critical role in leading, building, training, managing the world-class talented, motivated, highly consultative sales team while also implementing comprehensive plans and sales enablement functions to set the team for further success. Joen's dynamic experience makes him the perfect fit for the role with a track record of over-performance within the tech space."



About AppsFlyer



AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 7,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com



