Source: Takex Co., Ltd. Lasting Antiviral Effect against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA - An ethanol sanitizer with Bamboo extract

- Verified 99.99% virus inactivation even after 15 days

Osaka, Japan, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Takex Co., Ltd. (Suita City, Osaka Prefecture / President and CEO: Kumi Okada), a company engaged in the research and development of bamboo for 34 years after the development of a sanitizer using bamboo extract in 1987, announces the result of verification test on TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (bamboo extract-containing ethanol sanitizer) against Covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) and confirms a 99.99% virus inactivation, even after 15 days.



TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA used in this test is a food-grade ethanol sanitizer containing extract from bamboo sheath. It also provides assurance to the users as TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is Halal certified by JAKIM, the Malaysian government certification body, which is recognized in other countries as well. TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA is manufactured in Kuala Lumpur and now on sale in Malaysia, Singapore & Indonesia (product name: MAZTEX CLEAN EXTRA) and Thailand (product name: TAKETSUYU).



Takex will continue to create products which contribute to people's health and safety through research and development in bamboo.



Summary and results of the evaluation test:



I. Covid-19 virus strain used in the test

SARS-CoV-2 JPN/TY/WK-521 (Provided by National Institute of Infectious Diseases)



II. Test summary

- Test center: Japan Texile Products Quality and Technology Center

- Test sample: TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA (Bamboo extract-containing ethanol preparation)

- Operative temperature: 25 degrees C

- Measurement of infectivity titer: Plaque assay

- Date of preparation of test specimen: December 3, 2020

- Date of testing: December 18, 2020



III. Test method

1. Apply the test sample on 50mm x 50mm plates and dry them. Store the plates for 15 days to use as test specimens.

2. Inoculate 0.40ml of the test virus inoculum onto the 15 day-old test specimens.

3. After covering with a PE film (40mm x 40mm) and contacting at 25 degrees C and relative humidity of not less than 90% for 24 hours, add 10ml of wash-out solution onto each specimen.

4. Rub the surface of each specimen and film to wash out the virus.

5. Determine the virus infectivity titer by plaque assay.



IV. Test result

It is confirmed that 99.99% of the virus was inactived after 15 days of TAKEX CLEAN EXTRA application.



V. Test standard

ISO21702



What is Bamboo extract?

Bamboo extract is obtained from the crushed sheath of a stem of gramineous Moso bamboo grown in Japan, using a special extraction method. Bamboo is approved in Japan as a food additive by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, confirming its safety.



Takex confirmed in research with Osaka Prefecture University that Bamboo extract was effective to inactivate feline calicivirus, an alternative virus of norovirus, which is one of the agents of food poisoning. Also, in another research with Tottori University, it confirmed that the extract was effective to inactivate bird flu virus (H5N3).



About Takex Co., Ltd.

Takex has been developing, manufacturing and selling hygiene products and shelf-life improvement agents containing active ingredients extracted from bamboo since it developed a sanitizer using Bamboo extract in 1987. Targeting not only the Japanese market, but overseas and Halal markets as well, Takex offers antibacterial and sanitizing agents, freshness-keeping agents, food additives, and other products which obtain halal market certification by Malaysia's JAKIM. Please visit https://takex-co.com/en/



Takexco Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is a subsidiary of Takex Co., Ltd. established in Malaysia in September 2017.



For the Covid-19 virus test and detailed product information, please see the attached reference document: http://www.acnnewswire.com/pdf/files/Takex.pdf



Thailand Distributor contact:

Best Provider Co., Ltd

45 Moo 3 Tumbon Ladbualuang, Aumpur Ladbualuang,

Ayutthaya Province, 13230 Thailand

E-Mail: [email protected]

Telephone: (+66) 64-262-8939, (+66) 93-965-5697, (+66) 86-388-4581

Facebook: Taketsuyu by takexco - https://www.facebook.com/Taketsuyu.TH/

Official Instagram: Taketsuyu_by_takexco

Line: @193wzfsq



Media contact:

Takex PR office (within Kyodo PR)

E-mail: [email protected]







