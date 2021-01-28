Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 10:34 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to increase Orange Egypt LTE network capacity with iPASOLINK E-band microwave radios
- Orange Egypt selects NECs wireless solutions to expand its nationwide 4G reach and lay a foundation for 5G -

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Orange Egypt has deployed NECs iPASOLINK EX Advanced in Egypt since 2016, and maintained a leading position for 14 consecutive months as the fastest network in Egypt in terms of data transmission. This broke all domestic records, and represents a significant lead over the competition, according to a report from Egypts National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) released on October 1, 2020.

NEC is one of just two vendors providing Orange Egypt with microwave radios, giving it a 40% share of the microwave radios deployed by the carrier. These new units of iPASOLINK EX Advanced feature cross-polarization interference cancelling technology (XPIC) and E-Band spectrum of up to 6.4Gbps throughput per link.

"NEC has proven its reliability in the microwave radio market and we are confident in the ability of both NECs traditional links and its E-Band technology to support data growth and evolution and maintaining our leadership position," said Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer of Orange Egypt.

"NECs iPASOLINK EX Advanced is heralding a new era in LTE backhaul technology, and we are delighted that Orange Egypt is expanding its system with us," said Hassan Abou Khatwa, General Manager, NEC Cairo. "We look forward to continuing our support for Orange Egypt and their commitment to delivering a superior mobile-broadband experience to their subscribers."

NEC has an accomplished history of providing highly reliable wireless transmission radio systems, and the PASOLINK series features a wide variety of advanced wireless technologies cultivated under challenging environmental conditions.

Moreover, iPASOLINK EX Advanced is easily compatible with the recently released iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual, featuring wireless transmission capacity over 20Gbps and helping to lay the foundation for the introduction of 5G.

About Orange

Orange is one of the worlds leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 143,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2020, including 84,000 employees in France. Present in 26 countries, the Group has a total customer base of 253 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2020, including 208 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services.

In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr and @Orange

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



